Science and Technology are represented as two of the bronze figures displayed in the Rotunda of Utah’s State Capitol Building. Wizened Science holds a telescope similar to the one Galileo may have used. His youthful mentee, Technology, sits beside him. At the feet of these two statues, robots operated by kids moved throughout the rotunda last Tuesday, hoping to catch a few legislators attention.
Youth ages 8 to 18 from 10 different schools brought their robots to display their talents. My 11-year-old and his team brought their “city shaper” bot. As part of the program For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST), he and other students have spent months designing, building, and programming bots for age-specific competitions. But what do they gain by holding up foot traffic in the Rotunda?
The answer is attention and hopefully support. Event organizer Adrianne Thygerson has volunteered with FIRST Utah for many years. She said colleges and universities have sponsored FIRST Utah robotics programs because they get quality students focused on science and engineering from these programs, but the university sponsors can't do it alone.
“It takes a lot of money, time and resources,” Thygerson said. “We hope this supports our university partners so they continue to support our programs. … They do this because they know it's going to provide great learning opportunities for the kids.”
Jacobson Innovation CEO John McCullough said his company backs FIRST because they need more home-grown engineers. “It's not about building the robot,” McCullough said. “The robot tricks them into learning math, science, computer programming, business, accounting and teamwork. Almost all of these kids, nearly 100% will go on to college. Most of them in engineering.”
That is something the Utah State Legislature can get behind. Sen. Kirk Cullimore of District 9 visited programs in the Salt Lake area and found that robotics filled a niche for some youth. “This is a good place not only because of career opportunities, but because of opportunities for some people who might not otherwise be involved in high school activities through arts or sports,” he said.
Cullimore is sponsoring a proposal to help robotics teams have access to grants. He said too many of the robotics programs in Utah do not have all the funding they need. Of the national robotics contests Cullimore witnessed, he said, “What was kind of sad was to see the international teams and teams from other states who came in and the resources they had which put our kids at a disadvantage. My bill is to allow the schools that are close to getting it done to apply for some funds to help them to have a competitive team.”
Rep. Dan Johnson from Cache Valley agreed. “It's so important to see kids engaged and to try to do hard things, figure things out that are complicated,” he said. “So much of what we do in the Legislature is about getting people around the table and trying to solve complex problems. Through collaboration, these kids learn how to solve some hard things, and they do it together.”
Thygerson said that life experience in advocacy is one of the things she finds so valuable about FIRST robotics. While her teams were in high school, they came to the State Legislature for help. “At that time, they were … coaching younger kids in these robotics programs, and they needed some more support. So, they went to the Legislature.”
The team captain from Thomas Edison Charter School's north campus, 13-year-old Julia, was on hand to speak directly to our Cache County representatives about what robotics programs and STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) do for youth.
“This program is important because I want students to learn and be able to grow with STEM education. … 90% of jobs within the next 25 years will be done by robots,” she said. “So, the only jobs there for people will be building and programming robots. We need to be learning the robotics and programming languages. We need to be able to work with the technological world.”
Besides learning programming, Julia said she’s picked up more broadly applicable life skills. “I've learned about leadership, the good qualities it takes to be a team-builder, and how to be supportive and contributive. I feel like I've made a lot of friends because of robotics.”
During her time speaking with the senators and representatives at the Capitol, she also got to practice advocacy. Julia explained how her team, the Robo-Eagles, and their robot had already made changes in the community by redesigning some local crosswalks to increase safety for school children. Both North Logan and Logan have heard the Robo-Eagles’ plan and agreed to implement it in certain areas.
Julia maintains that children don't have to be a certain age to influence the community. “Kids are already making the world a better place,” she said.
The question of whether or not the students’ efforts will translate to the approval of Cullimore's bill is yet to be seen, but the students and their robots refuse to be ignored. FIRST Utah executive board secretary Alex Bingham said the program is growing. “The goal is to change our culture to be one that reflects an appreciation and admiration for science and technology and for the professionals who work in these fields.”
Above the Rotunda, the bronze statues seemed to nod their ascent, affirming that Science and Technology have earned their place in the state of Utah and deserve its support.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com