Editor's note: As many Herald Journal readers may already know, long-time community columnist Jay Monson died in late February at age 82. His family wrote this farewell to run in Jay's regular spot on the opinion page.
Over the last decade, our father and grandfather, Jay Monson, has made his love for Cache Valley one of the prominent themes the personal columns he wrote for Herald Journal. We, his children and grandchildren, wish to express to you, his loyal readers and faithful audience, our appreciation for making Cache Valley the great place that it is — thank you.
Although his “dear old Magna” always held a special place in his heart, Cache Valley was home. He first came to Logan to attend Utah State (then the USAC) in 1956. He had opportunities to live all over the world, but in 1969, he chose to make Cache Valley his permanent home. Dad said, “We have made Logan our home for most of our lives, and there is no place we’d rather be than Logan, Utah, Cache Valley, USA.”
During the past few weeks as we’ve reflected on his life and things that meant so much to him, we put together some of the many reasons why he made Cache Valley his home for more than 50 years.
Dad loved Logan water. So much so that he would take it with him wherever he would go — including on trips to the family cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon and even as far as Lake Powell. One of the reasons he loved it so much was because he grew up on Magna water (they called it “Magna Brow”), which tasted so awful that his mother would have to keep it in the refrigerator in order to make it more tolerable to drink. He loved having fresh spring water from Logan Canyon so readily available straight from the tap. Thank you to all those who work hard to keep Cache Valley’s water supply clean and safe.
Dad loved the scenic beauty of Cache Valley — with its spectacular seasons. He frequently mentioned how much he loved sitting in his lush, green yard with the breathtaking view from his porch that overlooked the whole valley filled with parks, trails, and trees for all to enjoy. He said, “Good clean air, ample water, and faithful farmers and ranchers make this a special place to reside.” Thank you to the many people who help to make Cache Valley beautiful—including the daily service personnel who are involved from sanitation to transportation to parks and recreation as well as so many others.
Dad loved Utah State and the Aggies. He dedicated most of his lifetime to education and endeavored to help teachers become better teachers. Even after retirement, he was an active alumni and certainly believed that “Once an Aggie, always an Aggie.” He looked forward to the traditional Cache Valley events such as Aggie football and basketball games as well as USU’s Homecoming Parade. He always made time (and room) for Aggie Ice Cream with his grandkids, who fondly remember his seemingly endless supply of free coupons! Thank you USU and wonderful Aggie family!
Dad loved the performing arts and all Cache Valley has to offer. He loved attending the wide variety of cultural events throughout the valley — from concerts and musicals to festivals and performances. He was a devout supporter of the local theater companies, the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra, and Utah State’s music programs. He used to say that the “hills are alive with the sound of music in Cache Valley” and frequently expressed appreciation for the many opportunities in the area. Thank you to all of the great musicians and performers for sharing your talents with the community and generously giving your time.
Dad loved you, the people of Cache Valley — all who have made this such a great community for the last 50 years. Thank you all in ways both big and small — from casual, friendly conversations at Lee’s to more formal discussions about politics and local government. From those who help keep our community safe to those who teach our children and provide us with opportunities to enjoy the good things in life. From the many familiar faces he saw wherever he went to the many kind and helpful neighbors wherever he lived. He said, “Our fine police officers and health care providers are all to be highly commended. Great schools, convenient shopping, and good honest people top it all off.” Thank you!
To end in his own words, “Life goes on. Days, weeks, months, and years fly by. Good times, sad times, and lots of in-between times. Each day is a gift. That’s why it’s called ‘the present.’ Enjoy each day in beautiful Cache Valley.” The place he loved and was proud to call his home.