Editor’s note:All candidates in the June 28 Cache County primary election were offered 700 words to state their positions. Today’s submissions are for the County Council’s Northeast District election race.
Howdy y’all! I’m Chris Booth and I’m running for the Cache County Council Northeast District. I had the honor and privilege of serving as your Cache GOP chair for the last 4+ years! Together, we worked together to strengthen the local Republican Party and solidify our position as the political party of choice for Cache County!
As you know, I’ve stepped down from serving you in that capacity to run for the open seat on the County Council to represent the Northeast District (North Logan, Hyde Park, and the precincts of Smithfield 4, 5, and 8). I’m running to serve you and your families the way I want someone to do for my family. I have the experience and a proven record of bringing folks together and getting things done.
With your help I can work with the rest of the council and other state and local officials to take care of Cache County. I have the same concerns and worries that you do. Growth, infrastructure, public safety, water, you name it! We have our fair share of issues that need our attention now. I will tackle every issue head on, I’ll work with others to get things done and take action so we can come up with practical solutions. I’ll watch the budget and take care of your tax dollars as if they were my own. My votes will be driven by the desire to just do the right thing for the WE the People!
I’ll serve you and your family with honor and integrity, and will do everything I can to protect and defend your personal property rights and your God given rights as outlined in the Constitution. I want to hear from you so please give me a call, send a text or email. My info can be found at booth4cache.com.
My name is Chris Booth and I’m asking for your trust and support by voting for me in our upcoming primary. Thank you!