Editor's note: All candidates in the June 28 Cache County primary election were offered 700 words to state their positions. Today's submissions are for the County Council's Southeast District election race.
I am pleased to be running for Cache County Council in the Southeast District. I feel a great desire to serve the residents. I’ve been happily married to Kelli Rae for the past 22 years. We have been fortunate to raise our two children here as they attended Cache County schools. Together we feel a great love and concern for the citizens. I believe in the people of our county. I believe in their talents, in their abilities, and in their goodness.
I was able to serve in many different roles in the Cache County GOP including six years in the Cache GOP Executive Committee. I was also able to serve in the State of Utah GOP Central Committee for two years. This gave me an opportunity to meet and work with Republicans across the county and state. I had the opportunity to be a campaign manager, a field director, and be involved in multiple Republican Party operations.
My campaign of principled conservatism resonated with the delegates at the Cache County Republican Party Convention, as I was able to win with the most votes. Some of the reasons I believe in principled conservatism include: A principled conservative shows leadership, optimism, calmness, they are brave, they have empathy, and they display kindness. A principled conservative is honest, their words and actions match. They are accountable, they tell the truth, even when it is difficult. Principled conservatives don’t look at citizens as groups or numbers. They look at them as individuals. Individuals with fears, difficulties, concerns, dreams, hopes, and aspirations. I realize we are all children of a loving God, all equally important to Him.
I worked extremely hard and was able to graduate from Utah State University with a bachelor's degree in business. Since graduating from USU I have also been able to attain and be involved in the following: Utah Safety Council Association member, Utah Trucking Association member, Logan Transportation Master Plan Committee member, State of Utah licensed insurance adjuster, State of Utah licensed insurance producer, local Emergency Planning Committee Association member, Northern Utah Trucking Association member, and Utah Trucking Association Political Action Committee member.
I have several issues of concern. These include:
Growth: I believe effective infrastructure needs to be in place before growth. I believe waiting until the growth has already taken place makes putting in roads and infrastructure much less effective. I believe this is something the county needs to work proactively with the state and put in place effective roads and forms of transportation. I also believe in keeping open space and would like to work with the communities to determine what open space is most important to them.
Water: I believe water is vitally important to the residents of Cache County. The residents of Cache County need water for personal needs. The agriculture community in Cache County contributes directly and indirectly to the food supply chain, and the economic vitality of the county. The county needs to understand current water demand, and projections for demand in the future. I feel the county needs to collaborate with the state concerning water resource management to assure each area has the water they need, and we are also sending water downstream for the major food producers in California and Arizona that ship their produce to our grocery stores in Utah.
Taxes: I believe tax revenue belongs to the citizens. Families and businesses know how to spend their money better than the government does. Government’s role should be as small as possible and they should streamline and act as fiscally conservatively as possible. I appreciate Utah’s Truth in Taxation and encourage all governments to look at avenues of saving.
I believe elected officials have a greater obligation other than just making decisions. They should be willing to lead by example with moral clarity. I believe that Republican ideals are the last line of defense in a troubled world.
I take strength in knowing that a loving God will support me in whatever is placed in my path. It’s my hope and prayer that I can earn your vote for County Council. Please review his website at www.laddkennington.com.