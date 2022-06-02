Editor’s note: All candidates in the June 28 Cache County primary election were offered 700 words to state their positions. Today’s submissions are for the County Council’s Northeast District election race.
I am Mark Hurd, Cache County Council candidate for the Northeast District.
I'm grateful to all of the Republican Party County Delegates. I'm equally grateful for their support which led to our win at the County Convention. The opportunity to run in this primary to become your representative on the County Council is exciting.
I've met with many incredible people and continue to be overwhelmed with the support.
I'm asking for your vote in the Republican Party primary election on June 28th. You will soon receive your ballot in the mail. It's a good idea to make a plan for voting.
My priorities for office are to ensure we have adequate support and funding for all departments in public safety. Specifically, our Sheriff's Office, the County Attorney's Office, and County Fire & EMS.
Additionally, we must ensure we plan to grow in the way Cache County wants to grow. Local government manages land use.
This means we determine what the Cache Valley of the future will be. Land Use encompasses all areas of Public Works and Planning & Zoning including water, roads, parks, trails, public transportation, solid waste and wastewater as well as zoning for density.
We need to continue to stand by our Cache Valley values as we plan for growth.
I have lived in each of the three communities I seek to represent as well as in Logan for a short time. In 1995 we moved to North Logan while my mother went back to school at USU. I was in high school at that time and attended Sky View. Nicole and I met there. After graduating from SVHS in 1998 I started working at Moore BCS, now RR Donnelly. A couple years later Nicole and I were married in the year 2000. At that time we bought a house in Smithfield. As our family began to grow we choose to build a home and found our spot in Hyde Park.
Currently I work at Spiricon in North Logan and Nicole works part time with the Transportation Department for Cache County School District. We have three kids attending three different schools.
Additionally, I've worked long and hard to continue the traditions that make our towns "our home towns.” Most of the population growth in Cache County is homegrown, meaning people want the same great opportunities for their families as they had here. Likewise, people move to Cache County with a desire for the same thing.
I've served in many areas of local government and feel well prepared to work with the members of the County Council, Department Leaders and other Elected Officials to continue doing things in the Cache Valley Way.
Qualifications for office:
• Hyde Park City Council, two terms.
• Northeast District chair in the Cache County Republican Party, 2018-2022.
• North Park Police Commission member, 2009 to 2019.
• Member of the Hyde Park Canal Company Board of Directors for 11 years.
• Vice chair of the Cache County Republican Party, 2017-2018.
• Cache County Republican Party Executive Committee member 2015-2022.
• Cache County Republican Party Central Committee member 2009-2022.