Editor’s note: All candidates in the June 28 Cache County primary election were offered 700 words to state their positions. Today’s submissions are for Utah House District 2, which covers much of northern Cache Valley.
Two years ago I was elected on the promise to do two very simple things: Restore your voice and be a conservative voice in the Utah Legislature.
During the height of the COVID pandemic I received a frantic call from a distraught mother. Her son was going to be dishonorably discharged from the Utah National Guard simply because he had not been immunized against COVID-19, even though he already contracted it. I knew I had to act quickly. I worked with current and former Utah National Guard leaders to help this family navigate military policy and procedures. Thanks to the work of many, the young man was treated fairly and is still serving.
Another call was from an elderly gentleman concerned that he and his fellow seniors were going to be kicked out of their apartments because the landlord was raising the rates. They told me they would be unable to make the new payments. I was glad to refer him to state officials and agencies to help them navigate the system and resolve their issues.
For the past two years I’ve received and responded to thousands of phone calls, emails, and text messages. I want you to know that just like the mother, the young Utah national guardsman, the elderly gentleman and his fellow seniors, you have an ally in me in the Utah Legislature. I’m here to listen, and to help.
When I ran I also promised to be a consistently conservative voice in the Utah Legislature. For the past two years I have voted the way I promised:
• I voted to reduce taxes by over 300 million dollars.
• I voted to reinstate Freedom of Speech on college campuses so students aren’t sanctioned or disciplined for their speech.
• I voted to stop the Salt Lake County mandate that forced school children to wear masks even when the worst of the pandemic had passed.
• I voted to stop the Utah Board of Higher Education from requiring proof of COVID vaccinations.
• I voted to defend our nation’s history against the slander of so-called Critical Race Theory.
• I voted to expand 2nd Amendment rights.
• I voted to protect our girls from allowing biological males to compete against them.
These are just a few of the reasons other conservative champions like U.S. Senator Mike Lee have endorsed me in this race.
Sometimes I had to stand alone or be one of the only “No” votes on the house floor. It can be tiring and difficult. My colleagues in the statehouse will tell you that I’m not a “yes man” and I’m not beholden to anyone. I voted “NO” on more bills than just about anyone in the legislature because they didn’t align with our common conservative principles. And, I voted “NO” to programs that were redundant and expensive. I will continue to stand alone for all Utahns when, and if, necessary.
But I haven’t just voted no. I’ve proposed many bills that protect you, your families, and your God-given rights.
I’ve sponsored eminent domain bills to protect your private property from government take over. One bill would have prevented your private property from being turned into a public park, and another ensures that if your property is condemned, an appraisal occurs so you receive what the 5th amendment to the U.S. Constitution calls your “just compensation.”
I also sponsored bills focused on increasing election integrity and voter confidence. One bill ensures that county clerks keep the voting records free of people who have either moved away or passed away. Another bill ensures that if your ballot is not accepted because your signature doesn’t match what the state has on file, your ballot gets investigated and verified in time to be counted in the election.
Thanks to your support I won the 2020 Republican Primary with 56% of the vote, and during the recent 2022 Republican Convention I won with 63% — both against Val Potter. I’ve kept my promises to listen and be a conservative voice in the Utah Legislature, and will continue to do so as long as I’m your representative. My name is Mike Petersen, and I ask for your vote.
Please visit www.VoteForMikePetersen.com to learn more about my campaign.