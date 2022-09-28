Dan Johnson

Dan Johnson

 Savannah Pace/Herald Journal

My name is Dan Johnson, and I am running to continue serving you in the Utah House of Representatives. I am excited to earn your vote, and I wanted you to learn a little about me and my priorities.

I grew up on a farm in Eastern Nebraska. This is where I learned many of life's lessons, especially the value of hard work. I am the first person in my family to graduate from college. I have three degrees from colleges and universities in Nebraska. I have been an educator for 50 years and 42 years as an administrator. Most recently, I served as the director of Edith Bowen Laboratory School on the campus of Utah State University and as the assistant superintendent for the Tooele County School District. Previously, I served as principal at Mount Logan Middle School for 17 years.

