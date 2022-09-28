My name is Dan Johnson, and I am running to continue serving you in the Utah House of Representatives. I am excited to earn your vote, and I wanted you to learn a little about me and my priorities.
I grew up on a farm in Eastern Nebraska. This is where I learned many of life's lessons, especially the value of hard work. I am the first person in my family to graduate from college. I have three degrees from colleges and universities in Nebraska. I have been an educator for 50 years and 42 years as an administrator. Most recently, I served as the director of Edith Bowen Laboratory School on the campus of Utah State University and as the assistant superintendent for the Tooele County School District. Previously, I served as principal at Mount Logan Middle School for 17 years.
As one of three educators in the Utah House and the only member who has been an administrator, I believe I bring a unique perspective. My career in education has made it an issue close to my heart. I know education is foundational for success in life, and I have made education a priority throughout my time in the state legislature. I am proud to say the past few sessions I have fought to achieve record funding for our children's education. I have worked to ensure no child goes to school hungry by providing breakfast for those that need it. And I cosponsored a bill to provide teachers an additional four paid days off to ease their workload. I will continue to fight for record funding and ensure that our kids have the tools needed to provide them with success, our teachers have the support they need to continue doing what they do best, and our parents are partners in our children's education.
As we look to the future, there are issues we must address. Our economy, having clean water and clean air, protecting Cache County's natural beauty, and fighting for our most vulnerable.
I'm concerned about where we are headed. We are experiencing record inflation. This is not a partisan issue. This is a spending issue. In Utah, we understand how to live within our means. Our budget is balanced, we have a surplus each year, and we continually rank as the best-managed state in the nation. Washington could learn a lesson from Utah. As inflation persists, we need to look for ways to ease the burden on Utah families. Easing this burden could include lowering gas taxes as prices remain high, keeping taxes low on Utahn's, and ensuring Utah remains an affordable place to raise a family.
Our state has experienced serious drought for many years now. Having enough water and having clean water is something I have prioritized. I have supported and passed many bills that will support water conservation efforts and fund environmental protection projects through increased coordination and strategic planning, as well as passing a bill that will reduce water use by 20-30%.
Another one of my priorities has been protecting our most vulnerable and ensuring they have resources available to support them during difficult times. I have worked hard to provide funding and support to CAPSA and the Family Place, which supports at-risk youth and those suffering from domestic abuse. Moreover, I secured funding for the creation of the Dementia and Alzheimer’s Research Center at Utah State University, and I have worked tirelessly to support Emergency Medical Services for rural Utah. Providing these resources is one step in the right direction. I will continue to find ways to support e struggling friends and neighbors.
My wife Carol and I love living in Cache County. Service has been my way of giving back to a community that has given me so much. I have served on neighborhood councils, mayor's councils, president of the Park and Recreation Advisory Board, and most recently, as your Utah State representative. I'm excited to be running again to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. I know that together we can face any challenge and make Cache Valley a wonderful home for our kids and grandkids.
I would appreciate your vote in the upcoming election on November 8th. You can learn more about me at VoteDanJohnson.com.
