I’m Patrick Belmont. I’m a university educator and a dad. I’m a scientist studying water, climate, and agriculture. As your Representative in the Utah Legislature I’ll act as your voice on the issues that matter.

It’s time to have a water scientist in our Legislature. Special interest groups and Utah’s Legislature have wasted a tremendous amount of public money not fixing our water problems — the $2B Lake Powell pipeline to move water (that never existed) from Lake Powell to St. George, the $1.5B Bear River Development project which will take water from Cache Valley and send it to the Wasatch Front, and the newly proposed and utterly irresponsible pipeline from the Pacific Ocean. Utah’s Legislature ignored science about Great Salt Lake for over a decade. The desiccated lake is now a “ticking time bomb” according to Joel Ferry, Republican former-legislator and director of Utah Department of Natural Resources. It’s time to re-think 150-year-old water laws and manage our resources in smarter ways that guarantee safe drinking water, a thriving economy, resilient agriculture, and protection for our community’s lakes, streams, and groundwater systems. As your Representative and the only water expert in the Legislature, I’ll cut through special interests and wishful thinking and shift Utah to modern water management techniques by incentivizing innovation, conservation, and bringing people together to problem-solve. We’ve got the capacity, knowledge and resources to do it...what we need is political will power, and that’s exactly what I’ll bring to the Legislature.

