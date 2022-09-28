I’m Patrick Belmont. I’m a university educator and a dad. I’m a scientist studying water, climate, and agriculture. As your Representative in the Utah Legislature I’ll act as your voice on the issues that matter.
It’s time to have a water scientist in our Legislature. Special interest groups and Utah’s Legislature have wasted a tremendous amount of public money not fixing our water problems — the $2B Lake Powell pipeline to move water (that never existed) from Lake Powell to St. George, the $1.5B Bear River Development project which will take water from Cache Valley and send it to the Wasatch Front, and the newly proposed and utterly irresponsible pipeline from the Pacific Ocean. Utah’s Legislature ignored science about Great Salt Lake for over a decade. The desiccated lake is now a “ticking time bomb” according to Joel Ferry, Republican former-legislator and director of Utah Department of Natural Resources. It’s time to re-think 150-year-old water laws and manage our resources in smarter ways that guarantee safe drinking water, a thriving economy, resilient agriculture, and protection for our community’s lakes, streams, and groundwater systems. As your Representative and the only water expert in the Legislature, I’ll cut through special interests and wishful thinking and shift Utah to modern water management techniques by incentivizing innovation, conservation, and bringing people together to problem-solve. We’ve got the capacity, knowledge and resources to do it...what we need is political will power, and that’s exactly what I’ll bring to the Legislature.
It’s time to fix Cache County’s housing problem. Rent and housing costs are out of control and the Legislature has done far too little to help. Our communities are better when people have access to high-quality housing that is affordable. As your Representative, I’ll work to ensure we make better use of existing housing, and that we are smart about zoning and development patterns to reduce traffic and preserve the green spaces that make this valley beautiful.
It’s time to protect the futures and freedoms of our children, by investing in their education. Our teachers are under-supported, overworked, and over-regulated. Utah ranks among the lowest in the country for per-student funding in education, which prevents us from creating the first-rate education our children deserve. It’s time to elevate the teaching profession with compensation, respect, and collaboration, and provide better mental health resources to schools. I'm a father and an educator. To me, these issues are personal.
It’s time we clean the darn air. All Utahns deserve clean air and we cannot allow polluters to take that away. Poor air quality takes a serious toll on our health, economy, and quality of life. The global economy is rapidly transitioning to clean energy because it is cost-effective and it’s the only way to stabilize the climate and ensure our kids’ futures. As a state, it’s time to ask if we’d rather lead with clean energy technologies and sell these innovations to the world, or if we want to be forced to follow what others develop. As your Representative, I’ll work to ensure that Utah leads the way.
It’s time that we have an economy that works for everyone, not just special interest groups. Far too many families are being hit hard by inflation, sky-rocketing housing, and unpredictable healthcare costs. As your Representative I’ll work to ensure every worker is paid a living wage. I’ll ask that everyone contribute their fair share, and make sure everyone is seen, heard, and represented.
It’s time to re-think the single-party system that has dominated Utah politics for the past few decades.
It’s time to vote for people and ideas, not just parties. With the right people and a better balance in our legislature, bills will get rigorous debate again, spending will be scrutinized, and extremist ideas will not dominate our politics. It’s time to come back together as a community to build connections that help us understand and value our differences.
It’s time for a new voice in the Legislature. It’s time to think about the future and enact changes that will continue to make Cache Valley a wonderful place to live, work, raise a family, and recreate. A vote for me will be that kind of change.
