Editor’s note: All candidates in the June 28 Cache County primary election were offered 700 words to state their positions. Today’s submissions are for Utah House District 2, which covers much of northern Cache Valley.
My name is Val Potter and I am running for the House of Representatives because I know the importance of state legislators to Cache County and I want to serve to improve our representation in the Legislature. I served in the House in 2017-2020 and was able to pass my own legislation along with supporting other bills that made a positive difference to our county and state.
I am a strong conservative who has worked actively in the Republican Party for over 30 years. I have passed legislation that has cut government waste and unnecessary programs. I have also worked to remove state codes and requirements that restrict business and improve the economy in our state.
I don’t feel that the decisions our current representative has made in the past two years are in the best interest of our community, and that’s why I am running.
My major focus as a representative will be in three main areas, which are: Law Enforcement and Public Safety, Public Education and Local Government.
n Improving Law Enforcement and public safety in our communities is the most important thing that an elected official should do. I have passed a number of bills that improve our public safety and I feel strongly that our law enforcement agencies have the state support and the tools they need to do their job well. I will also commit to improving the hiring, training and retention of new officers.
n A strong Public Education program in our state and communities ensures that an educated population will continue to build our strong economy. As a legislator I will make sure our teachers have the resources and salary to do their job successfully. Recruiting and training teachers and retaining them in the profession of education will be a high priority. I will work to make sure parents are involved and informed of their children’s education, and that teachers have the support of the parents and their community.
n I have served in elected office in local government and I know how important government closest to the people is. I will work to ensure that local government can make decisions on land use, planning and matters that directly impact communities on their own, without policies that negatively impact them from the state.
n I have served in North Logan as a City Council member and mayor, and as a Cache County Councilmember. With this experience I have learned a great deal about my county and its citizens and I’ve listened to their concerns for the future. As our county prepares for our future growth, I feel am the most prepared to serve my constituents and do the job they expect of a legislator at the Capitol.
n In my time as a legislator I served as House budget chair of the Business, Economic Development and Labor Committee. I also served on the Transportation and Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice committees.
I feel Cache County needs a state representative that knows how to get things done for our unique community, and has proven that in prior service. We also need a representative who has the ability to listen and work with others to accomplish what Cache County needs from their elected state representative. I have done this in past service and hope to again do so for Cache County.
If elected I promise to inform my constituents about what I am doing, I will answer your questions, and I will work for you and stand up for Cache County in the legislature. I will be a strong voice in support of our community at the State Capitol.
I would appreciate your vote in the June election. The ballots come out on June 7th. The final vote is due June 28th. My web site is: votepotter.com My phone is: 435-757-9834.