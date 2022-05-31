Editor's note: All candidates in the June 28 Cache County primary election were offered 700 words to state their positions. Today's submissions are for the County Council's Southeast District election race.
I am a proud 6th generation South Cache Valley resident. My family was among the first settlers in the valley. I admire their values of hard work, resiliency, self-sufficiency, faith, sense of community and resourcefulness. My parents raised me with these values. I grew up on a farm in Nibley and have lived here my whole life. After graduating from Utah State University, I began a career in banking and am currently a vice president at Cache Valley Bank helping local businesses succeed. My husband, Danny, and I are the proud parents of three girls.
I became involved in local planning by serving on the Nibley Planning and Zoning Commission for two years before being elected to the City Council where I have been serving for the last nine years.
During my 11 years of service for Nibley City, I have been an ardent advocate for Nibley’s residents. My objective has always been to listen to the people and study issues without having any other agenda than making the best choices for our residents. Even in the face of mounting pressures, I have advocated for our residents and their interests. As a guardian of public funds, I take the time to understand the budget and allocate funds to adequately and responsibly provide needed services.
Rather than fearing growth that is happening in Cache Valley, I choose to be a part of the discussion and be a proponent of open space and good planning. Our daughters would be blessed to also be able to raise their families here and we need to plan for sustainable growth to make that an option for all our children. In my service with Nibley City, I have listened to the concerns of our residents about growth as well as balanced property owners’ rights. This has been reflected in the choices I’ve made.
The county would benefit from my experience and leadership. As I have listened to you, the residents of the Southeast District, you have shared with me your concerns for the county: waste management, water, growth, emergency services, affordable housing, adequately paid law enforcement, open space, and community parks and recreation. I have worked to create strong relationships with our community leaders with whom I serve. They recognize my ability to identify issues and work collaboratively for mutually beneficial results.
With a broad understanding of county matters such as land use, legislation and concerns, water conservation and use, garbage removal and disposal, agricultural concerns, economic development, and transportation connectivity, I am ready to hit the ground running. Having years of experience creating public budgets, trimming costs and prioritizing goals based on budget projections, my objective is to draft balanced budgets and eliminate wasteful spending.
As a lifelong Republican, I am committed to the ideals of conservatism and self reliance. My parents raised me with a love for God, respect for freedom, to serve my fellow man and the importance of frugality and hard work. These principles guide how I lead in our community.
Cache County is at a critical point of defining how we want to move forward. With unprecedented growth and the concerns that accompany it, we need leaders who are ready and experienced to listen to the residents, do the homework, work collaboratively and possess the leadership to make hard decisions and plan for a sustainable future. My experience and skills will make me an effective leader to navigate how the county will move forward.
I ask for your vote to serve on the County Council to represent you. Learn more about my campaign at kathrynbeus.com