Another July has come and gone. This one was so different from all the ones before. When I was growing up we always went to the big “Days of ’47 Parade” down Main Street in SLC. Then we went to Liberty Park where the parade ended and the floats were on display. One year my sister Colleen was on the Magna float, and it was special to see her pass by. The local unions had concessions at the park and gave all kids some free goodies. Then there were fireworks on the ball field.
We lived just two blocks from a park in Magna and played there often. There was a wading pool but no swimming pool. That came years later when they added an addition to Cyprus High. The community raised part of the money, Granite School District matched it, and then we were able to enjoy an indoor swimming pool year round. In the summer, we often went out to Black Rock Beach and Sunset Beach, where they had fresh water showers and several rows of small changing rooms so you could wash the salt off after “floating like a cork.” All of that is gone now. Black Rock remains, but there’s nothing around it. Gone also are the big Saltair rollercoaster and other rides. The pavilion remains and has tourist information available. We took our kids out there a year or two ago, and several of them took a dip in the Great Salt Lake.
Now we are into another August. Someone near and dear to me has a birthday this very day. She won’t be pleased that I’ve put this in, but my dear Jane doesn’t proofread my columns. (Daughter Jaylene and her daughter Lyndsay do so now, and according to Charlie, the editor, they do a splendid job.)
August was our vacation month while growing up, as that was my dad’s time off from what was then Utah Copper Company. We went to Fish Lake in Central Utah and stayed in a small cabin owned by a friend in Salina. We caught lots of fish! We cleaned them each afternoon, had a fish fry nightly, and hung up the remaining ones to dry out so we could wrap them in old clean towels to bring them home. We had plenty to share with relatives and friends. In later years we did the same at Yellowstone Lake. I don’t know if you can still fish in Fish Lake, but there are limits and specific guidelines to fishing on Yellowstone Lake. I believe you can fly fish on the streams in Yellowstone too. You can still visit Yellowstone Park and stay in cabins at certain locations or some beautiful old hotels that are still there. It’s sure not what it once was way back when we took our annual vacations there.
I’ve written previously that “there is nothing permanent except change,” but cherished memories remain forever. Here’s a recent one for me. A neighbor just down the road from us was having a “garage sale,” so Jane and I walked over to check it out. I told Jane, “We just took several loads to the DI. What are we going for?” She said, “Oh come on. Let’s just go have a look.” When we got there, one other woman was there. She lives in Portage and comes to Logan to shop. She looked at me and said, “Aren’t you Mr. Monson?” I stammered a bit, and said, “My mind isn’t as sharp as it used to be. Help me remember who you are.” She replied, “I’m Jill Grundvig, and you taught me in the sixth grade at Webster School in Magna.” I was surprised and said, “Yes, now I remember, you were my favorite student my first year of teaching at dear old Webster School. And you are the only student from that class I’ve kept track of all these years.” And then I started to cry. Even with all this virus business, I gave her a quick hug and came back home. Jill is on my list of friends and family who receive a little missive I send out most weekdays, entitled “Jay’s Food 4 Thought.” It includes some quotes and a “ponderable” — something someone has sent to me or from “Music and The Spoken Word” (which recently celebrated 90 years of broadcasting on radio and TV). I also include some cartoons from a website with today’s comics (such as “Pickles,” “Brilliant Mind of Edison Lee,” and other favorites) and some puzzles ranging from easy to difficult. Then I finish it off with “Mel’s Video of the Day.” It takes me about an hour or so to complete that day’s send, and then I send it in four groups, as Gmail puts a cap on group emails. With dementia coming more and more each passing year, I try to keep my mind active by sending out my “Jay’s Thoughts” for that day.
As I age, I read fewer books than I used to. Sometimes when I pick up a book and go to the last page I read a day or two ago, I can’t always remember what I’ve read. Jane is an avid reader and belongs to a reading group that meets and discusses recent books. I am a strong supporter of reading, and we have our own huge library of books downstairs on bookshelves built to hold hundreds. I read two newspapers each day — the one you are reading now and the Deseret News. I’m especially interested in the obituaries and comic pages. More and more often, dear friends and relatives have “passed on.” I’ve now lived longer than my parents, my three sisters, and their husbands. We keep in touch with some of their children and have a “Monson Family Reunion” every couple of years. Life goes on, and things change daily. I am a believer in life after this life and center now on each day — emailing friends and relatives, touching base with our family, and doing my little jobs outside. I sure enjoy these beautiful summer days and hope you do too.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com