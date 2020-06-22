Did you celebrate Father’s Day this year with your dad, grandpa and family? It’s never as big and special as Mother’s Day. I guess by nature, we are closer to our mothers than to our fathers. However, in my own case, being the father of nine children and grandfather to 35 grandchildren, plus one great grandson, it was a special day for me.
My dad was the only son of an only son of my grandparents, John and Hannah Monson. I was the only son born to my parents. However, I am happy to say that I am the father of seven sons and two special daughters. The “Monson Clan” continues.
We don’t all gather in one place at present due to “the virus,” but at least we have the internet, phones, and the U.S. Postal Service to keep in touch. Each week, mainly on Sunday afternoon, Jane and I call all who live out of the valley, if we haven’t conversed with them earlier during the week or been in touch via emails. Lots of photos are sent of their latest ventures, some as attachments to emails, and some on Facebook. It’s great to have options for touching base with them all. They live as far north as Idaho Falls and as far south as St. George, so we are blessed to have them not too far away.
We were in Layton last week, and Jane wanted some things at Dillard’s, one of the main stores in the Layton Hills Mall. The JCPenney store there was having a clear-out sale — “everything must go.” Their stores are closing right and left. I read in the Herald Journal that our JCPenney store would be closing too. The Cache Valley Mall will be without major anchor stores at both ends.
In my hometown of Magna, the JCPenney store was the largest clothing store. It closed many years ago, and the building now houses the Magna Ethnic and Mining Museum. We’ve been to it and taken most of our family there a few times. It has lots of artifacts. Good use for a very historic building.
I don’t think it had any damage from the latest earthquake in Magna, but many other historic buildings and homes did. The Standard Market and Bakery, still owned by the Colosimo Family, suffered considerable damage, but they said they would rebuild. Cyprus High, my alma mater, also had earthquake damage to some parts of the building. It’s hard to believe it was built over 100 years ago — that’s even older than me!
History is always changing. In my career as a professor at Utah State, one of the courses I taught for many years was “Teaching Social Studies.” It was for those in the teacher-education program whose goal was to teach students in grades K-8. The courses changed, of course, as nations combined, or some ceased to exist. That's what makes social studies so interesting because history is constantly being written.
Who knows what the future might bring. Will it be “Star Wars” or peaceful coexistence? Will there be teachers and schools or computers and other instantaneous devices? Tablets and other devices have replaced book learning and chalk boards. When I think of my grandfather John Monson, my father Albert J. Monson, or my own 82 years of existence, it boggles my mind to predict what the future will be for my grandchildren and great grandchildren.
As I’ve written before in many columns, “There is nothing permanent but change.” I hope we will still have elections and many candidates willing to take a turn in a free democratic form of government. Sadly, I believe a large portion of the world does not have that privilege. We are so blessed to live in a nation where “the people” decide who will be their officials for the forthcoming periods of time — depending on whether it is for a two-year or four-year term.
Have you decided whom you will vote for in the coming election? Lots of signs around the valley. I hope you WILL vote. If you don’t personally know some candidates for the various offices, read this newspaper and attend some meetings where candidates will debate the issues. Seriously consider attending a forum and being informed on the issues in the forthcoming elections. Your vote does count. It does matter who will be in office.
I’ve never run for any national offices, but I have served in city and county governments. It is important to know the candidates. There is one man who served in Logan city government, who was there when I served on the Logan City Council. Herm Olsen is my ideal of an elected official. His quiet, calm demeanor and wisdom is a model for all. I still call him if I have a concern or question about the Logan city government or some other issue. He takes time, helps me reason through an issue I’m concerned about, and is never too busy to chat. He’s my kind of “politician” because he isn’t a politician. He is a patient, friendly, good man. He’s been a role model and positive influence for good in our valley.
With all the rain we’ve had, I was reminded of an old movie I saw, “How Green Was My Valley.” I asked my “device” for our Xfinity system, and in seconds it came up. It is an old black and white movie with many movie stars of past years. A wonderful movie with a message. A special way to spend an evening with the rain falling outside. MY valley is surely green and beautiful. Let’s enjoy this special time of year.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com