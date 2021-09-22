A young man did some work for me recently. When I started to write a check to pay him, he said he didn't take checks. He asked me to transfer money directly to his phone. I didn't know how to do that and I didn't like the idea. After talking past each other, I paid him in cash. Neither of us got what we wanted, but it started me thinking about the changing use of telephones, computers and other tools in the daily life of all of us during my lifetime. Things would never be the same.
When I was about four years old my maternal grandfather won the county prize for getting the year's first bale of cotton to the gin. Among the first-bale gifts from businesses in the county was a telephone. Grandpa bought wire and built a line about half a mile long that connected to two other families with telephones. The three of them extended the line about four miles to “Central,” an office force usually of one that could connect their line with other lines.
Knowledge, techniques for living and false information spread rapidly.
Telephones were used for many things, many of which were illegal. A shock from a telephone was often used at rodeos to make a bronc come out of the chute bucking. Although illegal, most every community had someone who “telephoned” (shocked) large catfish and sold them. There was no privacy in party telephone communities. Although most people denied it, almost everyone ran to the phone and “listened in” when the bells rang.
About the time I started to school, Dad got a job making 40 cents an hour on one of President Roosevelt's make-work projects. He bought a telephone, a radio and a washing machine for Mother. We were living high on the hog. Messages for neighbors often came to our telephone. One I still remember clearly.
Someone from far away Austin called Mother and told her the brother of one of our neighbors,who lived about six miles from us, had been killed in a construction accident. Daddy had gone to work. Mother was canning peaches. I was about 10 years old. I rode my horse bareback to the neighbors. When the woman welcomed me I blurted, “Your brother was killed this morning.”
The woman screamed, fell to her knees, jumped up, yelled and screamed again. I sat scared, not knowing what to do. Suddenly, the woman stopped, pulled me from my horse, held me in her arms and offered me a glass of milk. I have never forgotten her quick switch from an out-of-control maniac to a loving neighbor concerned about me.
Now at 92 years of age, I know a maniac and a loving neighbor lives in each of us. And it's no easy job to manage ourselves to avoid getting carried away by beliefs rather that facts. For most of my active years beliefs were taught in church or through the actions of parents. Most people in our nation depended strongly on public schools to teach our youngsters facts.
Newspapers, radio and other outlets tried to accurately report what was happening. A newspaper's opinion was supposed to be on its editorial page and attributed to a known author. Of course that did not always happen, but usually newspaper editorials determined the quality of the publication.
Few television and radio stations produced editorials that challenged newspapers. Much of radio commentary became nests of blow-hard talk show hosts rather than news analysis. Television was a bit better, but I can listen to “news” from three Utah television stations, each with a very different interpretation of what happened nationally, or even locally.
In-depth analyses of what is going on come from our newspapers that still exist. Newspapers everywhere are struggling to stay alive. In my opinion the loss of local daily newspapers is one of the greatest damage COVID 19 has done to America.
But by far the greatest damage will be to our children. Children of any age sitting with masks on in classrooms taught by a teacher behind a window is not a good way to turn our children into good, loving, productive adults in the future.