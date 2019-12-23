Christmas Eve is here again. It’s great to reminisce over my 81 years of this special night. And I can’t think of one which hasn’t been special.
My earliest memories are of a special dinner after my dad came home from work at the smelter. My three older sisters, Elayne, LaRue and Colleen, had the presents wrapped and under the tree. Mom had prepared a special dinner, and my Grandpa John and Grandma Hannah Monson, who lived just a few houses up on our same street, would come down and join us. On this night, we could open one present that was under the tree — usually one from each other (my sisters and me) — and the gift from Grandpa and Grandma.
We heated our home with one coal stove in the kitchen (where all the hot dishes were cooked) and an ornamental stove — just for heating — in the living room. That’s where the tree was, and presents were placed under the tree. My sisters and I had a small wrapped gift for each other, often some socks, handkerchief, or a trinket of some sort — nothing very expensive. Since we didn’t have part-time jobs back then, a hand-made gift was often given.
Sometimes we’d listen on our large radio to a program called “One Man’s Family” or perhaps some Christmas music. We did have a piano, and we often sang some Christmas carols, or LaRue, who had a beautiful voice, would sing for us. Before going to bed, Colleen and I (the young ones) would print messages to Santa and then put them in the stove, believing they would soar up to the North Pole.
We all slept in one bedroom with two beds — one double bed and one three-quarter size bed — with Elayne and LaRue in the large bed, Colleen and I in the small bed. There was no heat in the room because it was built by the original owners as a sleeping porch, a lean-to on the house itself for use on warm summer evenings. There was one chest of drawers with one drawer for each of us and one small closet. A few years after I was born, my folks purchased a small metal closet where my clothes were hung and shoes kept.
One year when Utah Copper Co. workers went on strike, my Dad and brother-in-law Heber, plus friend Mose Waterson, dug out the basement under the house and cemented the outside basement walls and floor so I could move downstairs to sleep. There was no heat there either but lots of blankets, mostly home-made quilts, and an old rug was placed beneath the bed. It was great to have my own “room.”
Fast forward a few years, and two sisters married and moved into their own homes. My parents bought a new home in a subdivision built by long-time friend, Merton Aldridge, which was not far from Cyprus High School and Brockbank Junior High, where I was in the 7th grade. It had two bedrooms, a living room, bathroom and kitchen on the main floor and an unfinished basement. The basement was plumbed for a future bathroom and a clothes washer. (Clothes were always hung outside, same as in the first home.) An old carpet was put on the cement floor, and some old drapes were hung near one end of the large room, behind which was a storage area.
I slept in a big double bed. I had to turn on the light at the foot of the stairs, go and turn down my bed, go back to turn off the light, and then walk in the dark back to my bed. I thought I was in seventh heaven to have my own bedroom, which was also the storage room and where my mother washed our clothes every Monday. She took the washing out to the clotheslines behind our home to dry. Several years later a gas clothes dryer was installed.
Fast forward again through the years to the present, and I am now the lone leaf on my birth family tree. My parents and my sisters and their husbands have passed on to the next existence. I’ve lived longer than all of them, except for sister LaRue, who lived until she was 83. I often wish that I had some recordings of her beautiful voice. She sang in many operas, musicals, countless service clubs, and funerals.
Now Jane and I live in a lovely home built for us after raising our own family of nine wonderful children. We are blessed to have them all living from Idaho Falls on the north to St. George on the south. We have two big family gatherings annually — one in the summertime and one at Christmas. Most are also able to come to Thanksgiving, which we held in our LDS stake center this year — we don’t all fit in a home any longer. Christmas for us was last Saturday at our Lundstrom Park building. Names are drawn before the gathering, and gifts are given accordingly. That WAS Christmas for Jane and me.
I cherish the photos we have of Christmases past and the other family photo books that Jane has made for everyone using Shutterfly. I so enjoy the Christmas music, especially when a family member is in the choir. The most important thing to me in this life is “family.” Friends and wonderful neighbors, too.
You know if you’ve read these columns over the past years that I am a believer in the blessings that come from following the teachings of He whom we honor at Christmastime. It’s fun having Santa Claus and receiving Season’s Greetings in the mail. It’s uplifting to hear Christmas music and sometimes heart-jerking and emotional to reminisce of Christmases past. I hope we also stop and ponder on the reason for the season. I believe in Jesus Christ, His divine birth, and His redeeming sacrifice for ALL mankind. I believe in life after this life. Joy to the World. Merry Christmas to you and yours. God bless us, everyone.