OK, everyone, just checking in to see how everybody is doing keeping your New Year’s resolutions that we made clear back in January. Great? Not so great? What’s a resolution?
Well, It seems like every October or November I tell myself that I’m going to lose some weight but will wait until after the holidays to get started, which is the green light for me to stuff as much food down my gullet as entirely possible by Jan. 1. I mean Jan. 2, because I have to finish off the leftovers from New Years Eve.
I’ve figured out that I’m an emotional eater, which essentially means doing a U-turn in my truck when I pass a restaurant where I can smell the aroma of smoky barbecued meats, to watching a good movie while consuming a five-gallon tub of popcorn and a sack of peanut M&M’s, to going into the store for toilet paper and coming out with bacon and a banana cream pie — all very, very emotional.
I guess one (out of the many) motivation for losing weight was a response that I received online when one of my articles appeared in the paper when I first began writing. An individual mentioned me (after having seen my photo), “But geez, what a fat face!” Seeing how there were no other pictures in the article, I assumed he had to have been referencing his remarks to me. How rude! He’s obviously upset because I have three chins and he has only two.
I found out through extensive research that if you’re ever considering losing weight, don’t rely on the internet. All you’ll lose is your money, self-esteem and your mind — and not necessarily in that order. I’ve tried a couple of different diets, the last one was something about “The whole thirty” that I found out didn’t mean the number of cupcakes I could devour in one sitting (though I gave it a heroic try).
I initially lost weight on the plan, but consuming absolutely zero sugar led me to eyeing the hummingbird feeder, thinking the nectar in it looked a whole lot like fruit punch. Even the dog kibble started resembling Cocoa Puffs. Essentially, many diets work under the same rule that states, “If it tastes good, don’t put it in your mouth” — something I really struggle with because I’m kind of partial to taste.
I’ve always figured that if someone were to prepare and serve me the nutritious meals that I needed to lose weight at least three to four times a day, yeah, I’m all for that. Bring it on! “Here, eat this!” OK, I will. I wasn’t very successful in finding someone to do that kind of meal prep for me, but I did come across a few articles and pictures that I became curious about after reading about the possibilities of reaching whatever goals I set for myself and tasting good.
I must admit that the toughest part of starting any diet is that first week or two (or eight) when your body is going through withdrawals and is screaming things at you, like “Where’s my soda? It’s time for my soda!” And “Excuse me, I didn’t give you permission to go on a walk, I’m still sleeping.” I think it was Bob Hope who said, “The older you get, the tougher it is to lose weight, because by then your body and your fat are really good friends.” I agree, my fat and I have become best buds … or spuds.
I have noticed over the past few years that it’s become more difficult to do things that used to take little effort, such as breathing, putting on socks or clipping my toenails without using a spotter. I used to delight in working in the yard all day, mowing, weeding, planting and trimming; but the past few summers the weeds openly mocked me as I shook my fist at them, muttering “Someday Black Bart, you’ll get yours!” Shoveling snow typically now means days of extended rigor mortis.
I decided that if I was going to be successful in meeting the goal I set for myself, I was going to have to go “cold turkey” and just do it no matter what. Wait, did I say cold turkey? Mmmmm, that reminds me of a thick turkey club sandwich.
See? I’m regressing already!
The good news is that the food I do eat during the day fits in nicely with my schedule at school, and so I only need to plan for one meal prep at night. The bad news is that at about bedtime I’m ready to consume a whole roasted buffalo.
Drinking lots of water every day is also a necessity that has been difficult because water tastes nothing like Pepsi, or roasted buffalo for that matter. I’m positive it’s been good for me, but it’s been difficult to develop the habit of drinking enough to start developing gills.
Since my journey began in January, I’ve discovered a few things: 1) I have a neck; 2) My necktie doesn’t stick out at an angle when it passes over my stomach; and 3) My wedding ring slips on and off my finger without using WD-40. Finally, I discovered I CAN do hard things, and just in case you’re wondering … no, I DON’T know where the dog’s rawhide chews went.
