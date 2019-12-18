A fortnight from now I will be two days into the new year — 2020. Christmas parties and the New Year celebrations will be behind me (pun intended). I can return to my routine without having a plate of tamales, a bottle of wine or leftover candy from Halloween arrive from a Santa Claus that looks a lot like my well-worn neighbor wearing a red stocking hat made in China. The pounds I gained by eating too much at holiday parties and Christmas dinner, followed by Boxing Day goodies, make it difficult to button my pants or tie my shoestrings.
Add to that the weight I'll gain at the New Year's Eve party and I, like most Americans, enter 2020 needing to lose a stone (14 pounds or 6.35kg) of recently stored fat. There's only one way for me to do that: Eat fewer calories than it takes to maintain my holiday-bloated weight. Other ways are suggested, but none works unless you eat less than your fat self wants.
The days between Christmas Eve and when one wakes up on the first day in 2020 are especially challenging. For over a month we have been bombarded with advertisements designed to get us to overeat, spend and feel guilty. After Santa has come and gone, credit card bills begin to arrive.
Christmas is often blamed for family hard times following the December marketing spree. Although Christ is occasionally mentioned, the real American Christmas is measured by sales. The gifts we receive, the decorations that attract us and the pleasures we seek are often made possible by slave labor or people living in conditions where we would not keep a pet rat. We do not like to think that we may be contributing to horrible conditions worldwide by the way we celebrate what some call our Savior.
In my childhood, Christmas was a time for our kin to get their herds of kids together. Gifts were minimal and not expected. The Christmas after Dad got a Roosevelt make-work job, he gave me a dollar bill to get anything I wanted. I bought a “Tommy gun.” Dad was not pleased. He said if I pointed that toy at a person, he would destroy the gun. Later that afternoon I was spraying sparks over Uncle Alvin as we played rangers and robbers. Dad walked over, took my gun, stomped it and threw the mangled mess in the trash barrel. I still see his boot heel bending the best toy I had ever owned.
A little over a half century ago, Jenny and I were living in Lubbock, Texas. The restrooms in the courthouse were signed: Men, Women, Colored. White and colored water fountains stood side by side. Our all-white Presbyterian church adopted a “colored” church in the black-skinned part of town. Most of the men in the colored church were butchers at a beef processing plant and on strike for equal pay. All the white children in our church were to give a gift to a child in the Negro town.
We took our children to a toy store and told each of them to pick out two gifts for a black child their age. They attacked their assignment with vigor. When we told the shop owner why the children were so happy, he began filling a cart with toys he thought would not sell. The white checkout lady was livid that her boss would give toys to black kids but not to her grandchildren.
Later that day, each black kid at the African-American church selected toys they liked, thanked a white child and sat quietly. We were guests in their church, but the children appeared scared. They sat stiffly as if they were ready to run.
Years later Jenny and I had relocated to Logan. There were five black men on USU athletic teams and a half dozen or so African foreigners in my classes at USU. Most of them were in one or more USU classes I taught or in a discussion group I led at our church. One December night as several black students visited our home, I talked about the failed attempt to celebrate Christmas with the “colored church” in Lubbock.
A white boy suggested the Texas black kids were afraid of white people. Charles Belcher, a black track star from California, said the black kids weren't afraid of us. They didn't trust us because we gave them things instead of friendship.
El Rashied Abdul Magid, a graduate student from Sudan agreed. Those two young men, one Christian, the other Muslim, grew up a world apart. They chose different professions: Charles became a beloved minister of a large California church. Rashied improved lands in Africa. Both are deceased, but the world is a better place because of them. They are alive in my mind.
A week and a day are left in the year 2019. Families and friends will get together around dinner tables and on the screens of machines I do not understand. We'll scramble to finish things that are supposed to end in this year and welcome those in 2020. We'll fret and wonder what kind of Christmas presents to give. But whatever age, gender, color or size we are, let us not be afraid to stomp Tommy guns or share our good fortune with others.