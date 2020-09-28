Yesterday was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. It means “Day of Atonement” and is commemorated in many ways — including additional morning and extended afternoon prayers, two festive meals, and performing the kappa rot ritual. Asking others for forgiveness and giving charity are also important parts of this special day. Yom Kippur includes prophetic insight about the Second Coming of the Messiah, the final judgement, and the restoration of Israel.
One friend who faithfully reads these columns suggested that since I wrote a column about the word “up,” I should write one about the word “down.” So here we go …
In the dictionary, “down” is defined as “from higher to lower; in descending direction or order; toward, into, or in a lower position.”
Down can be used as an adverb, preposition, and adjective. The adverb down means "from a higher place to a lower one" — like when a person climbs down a ladder or a waiter puts food down on a table. As a preposition, down means “in a descending or more remote direction or place on, over, or along” — as in walking down the street. When used as an adjective, down refers to “going or directed downward” — like the down escalator.
Here’s a little poem about “down” written by Margaret A. Savage and entitled, “When the World Turned Upside Down.”
“The day when the world turned upside down: when a frown became a smile and a smile became a frown. When the mice chased the cats, the cats chased the dogs. The dogs laughed out loud at the pink and yellow frogs. When you went to bed in the daytime and got up at night. When birds caught the school bus and the cows took flight, When the moon came out in the middle of the day, and all the ocean's fish rolled around in the hay. When the children ruled the world and ice cream was for free, and the elephants shrank to the size of a flea. When the grass rained lollipops up to the sky. When you wanted to laugh but could only cry. When magic beans were real and giants very small, you would eat spiders’ legs so you could creep up the wall. This all happened when the world turned upside down after I went to bed with a — not a frown.”
You might try that with one of your children if they don’t like going to bed at night. At least it might bring a smile to their face before they fall asleep. I can’t predict what kind of dreams they might have, but I doubt it will be a nightmare!
One of our favorite TV programs is “Downton Abbey.” We are watching the series all over again. And when people shop, they often say, “I found this or that downtown.” I remember a movie theater in downtown Salt Lake City called “The Uptown.”
Many folks walk UP the hill to where we live, and we see many more walking along the Bonneville Shoreline Trail farther up from where we built our home. Some younger kids take large sheets of cardboard with them and slide DOWN the places where snow and rain have made some slides. Our backyard is lower than our front yard, so when we landscaped both areas, we made a grassy slope going down to the lower yard. The young kids love running up and down that small hill. Some sit on cardboard pieces and slide down the hill.
And here’s a song you may have heard… “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The lyrics are, “Like a bridge over troubled water, I will lay me down. When you're down and out, when you're on the street, when evening falls so hard, I will comfort you, I'll take your part. Oh, when darkness comes, and pain is all around. Like a bridge over troubled water I will lay me down.”
Simon & Garfunkel made this a popular song years ago. I suspect you’ve had some “down days” during your life. I’ve had my share, but after feeling “down” and sad, I whistle a happy tune or take a walk outside and marvel at all the beauty around me. When our dog JJ is with me, he cheers me up with his happy little spirit, eagerly searching and smelling everything as we walk along. Things look beautiful, beckoning, and peaceful — at least in our neighborhood. That’s how quickly a frown can turn upside down as this little tune says:
“If you chance to meet a frown, do not let it stay. Quickly turn it upside DOWN and smile that frown away. No one likes a frowny face. Change it for a smile. Make the world a better place by smiling all the while.”
Be sure to take a drive DOWN one of the canyons of beautiful Cache Valley to see some of the leaves before they fall DOWN.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com