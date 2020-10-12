Here we are in October again. Time passes so quickly — at least for me.
I wonder how long the days were when Columbus and crew sailed across the ocean to “discover” America. We know people were already here, and he called them “Indians” because he thought they landed in “the Indies.” Native Americans is the name of our indigenous people. I wonder how many folks reading this have some Native American ancestors. Family history or genealogy is fascinating. The local Family History Center will help you trace your ancestry if you contact them. It’s not only for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Anyone may go there, and specialists will help you trace your personal ancestry.
One of my ancestors was Ira Allen, who is credited with several settlements in Cache Valley, including Hyrum. My mother was born in Hyrum. My maternal grandparents are buried in the Hyrum Cemetery. We drove over to Hyrum after so many trees were blown down recently, and the cemetery was closed. Large old pine trees were uprooted all around. The same was true for the Logan Cemetery. It was great to see on TV that many cemeteries and other places in Cache Valley and throughout Utah made use of these fallen trees. They cut the limbs into logs for heating and cooking in the Ute and Navajo Indian tribes.
October also means General Conference for those who belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This year the large Conference Center and the Tabernacle at Temple Square were empty, and just the church leaders gathered in a smaller location from which the conference meetings were telecast. Even the singing by the famed Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square was taken from recordings of previous conferences. The coronavirus has surely changed many, many things.
Now let’s turn to some historical data for Christopher Columbus, who was born October 31, 1451, and is credited with “discovering” America. Yesterday was Columbus Day — a day for honoring the individual and his crew who dropped anchor on the East Coast of this great land. There have been many protests about Columbus “discovering” America. At least 33 statues have been removed since this spring’s upheavals. Did he or didn’t he “discover” America as I was taught in school? The true story of who was here first was never recorded.
Speaking of protests, it seems many groups have different ways of expressing their opinions. Around Logan and in our own neighborhood there are various signs in yards that say “Black Lives Matter” and of course, political “Vote for… ” signs. Occasionally, someone will ask if they might put a sign in our front yard. I had my own campaign signs around the valley when I ran for the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Commissioner, the County Council, and later for the Logan City Council.
Be it signs, demonstrations, protests, or however else opinions are expressed, I’m glad we live in a nation which is “of the people, by that people, and for the people.” We decided no more signs out front. Newspaper ads and, for major offices, television ads are popping up more often now and will likely increase as election day draws near.
Did you watch the “debates” between President Trump and candidate Joe Biden? I watched the first one for about an hour and then turned it off. Yelling, refuting, denying, and butting-in was hardly a debate. I will not watch the next two, but I will cast my ballot when the time comes. In Utah, we can vote by mail — a voting method that does not require one to wear a mask.
How many “masks” do you have? I have several at home, and some in the glove box of the car. It’s kind of fun to look at what others are wearing. Some are home-made and fancy, some have little sayings on them. When people come up and talk to me at a store or out and about, sometimes I have a hard time deciding who they are. Prepare for many more masks at the end of this month — only they will be fun ones on “trick or treaters” whom these days are mostly young children. Although, Halloween will likely look different this year — one more effect of the coronavirus. I wonder if there will still be trick-or-treaters?
Regarding Halloween things, here is a “funny” about our little dog JJ. When Jane was putting out our Halloween decorations and do-dads, she had a white, round ghost with black eyes, nose, and mouth. When she put it down on the floor, JJ started to bark and bark. He went closer and tried to sniff it. After that went on for about five minutes, I came from my office to see what was going on. We both had a good laugh and then moved it up on top of a side table. He still walks by now and then and gives a growl, but he’s getting used to Mr. Ghost.
That little dog has brought much happiness into our lives. When we go to the store or somewhere and Jane is driving and will be going in for a few things, JJ and I stay in the car, and he watches every car and all the people coming out of the store. Right now, he’s asleep on our kitchen floor, by the sliding door where the sunshine comes in. I was leery when Jane said, “I think we need a dog in the house.” But, as usual, she was right. He has brought us much joy and happiness.
I’ll end today with this quote by Christopher Columbus, “It is easy to discover what another has discovered before.” So ... to whomever “discovered America.” Thank you!
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com