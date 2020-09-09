I do a fair bit of walking around Logan. It's a good source of exercise for a person my age, but that's not the main reason I walk. I enjoy the close-up look at how people treat Mother Earth. Short conversations with people tending their garden or throwing stuff in trash barrels gives me a feel for what my fellow Loganites are thinking. Plants, decorations and signs they put in their yard usually signal their beliefs and desires.
By far the most common yard sign this year is BLACK LIVES MATTER. Politician's signs may give it competition as we get closer to election, but now black lives have a big lead. This is a bit strange since Cache Valley has one of the lowest percentages of people of color in our country. Although non-white people are more common than they were when Jenny and I came here 60 years ago, whites still make up most of our population.
When we arrived here, in 1960, there had been only a handful of black people attend USU. It wasn't long until that changed, and our house became a hanging-out place for most of USU's black people. Charles Belcher, Cornell Green and Tyler Wilbon were outstanding black athletes recruited from California by football coach John Ralston. Charles dragged Cornell and Tyler to my Sunday School class, and they spent many evenings in our house.
Ten years later there were several dozen black and brown people in Logan — mostly in athletics or graduate students from Africa and Asia. El Rasheed Abdul Magid, one of my students from the Sudan, and a dark-skinned Asian student were refused motel rooms and meals at several small towns in Utah. Martin Gonzales, a Ph.D. student from Mexico, was asked to speak English or leave a cafe in Parowan. Martin reported this to USU President Daryl Chase, and the two of them began a dedicated effort to let Utah know that brown Spanish speakers were real people.
The prejudice was not just about skin color or restricted to Logan.
One summer our son Paul had a job with a lawn-care company. He was invited to ride in the cab with the boss. Latino workers rode in an open pickup bed with the tools. When the boss heard Paul speaking Spanish, he told our son to ride in the back with the rest of the Meskins. Our son quit immediately, but most of the crew had to endure abuse or starve.
One of our brown graduate students from India, who spoke better English than two thirds the people in Utah, was often treated poorly. His response, in perfect English, that he and God would forgive them often led to a discussion of religion. And Utahns always learned something.
There are now more black and brown skinned people in Logan than in past years. But our town and our state still have a very low percentage of dark skinned people. That makes the response to the Black Lives Matter movement even more amazing. It's difficult to determine the source. It's about as near a people's movement as anything I have seen, any place, any time.
It appears to me that the movement is growing, not from a single source or a big organization, but from lots of ordinary people doing their thing. I asked a neighbor where she got her Black Lives Matter sign. She said she borrowed one from a neighbor and took it out to a print shop and had others made. I know long-time Logan people who are making masks, bags and clothes with Black Lives Matter printed on them. None of those people are black. Most have little desire to join a group.
Every Thursday evening, people gather on the lawn in front of the Historic Cache County Courthouse and sit in silence, Quaker style. It may have been started by the Friends, but those sitting in silence come from many different religious backgrounds, and some are not churched at all. My wife of many decades, Jenny, is often there with our Catholic daughter. She wears a Black Lives Matter mask that was given to her by a friend in Salt Lake who bought a bunch and gave them to anyone who would wear them.
There's often danger in movements without strong organization and control. Clashes between groups and police fill our television screens. But seeing ordinary businessmen in suits and young women in running shorts distributing signs that say Black Lives Matter in Logan revives my faith in humankind. It's especially gratifying when I know many of these people come from different lifestyles, political parties and religious beliefs.
A recent Pew Research poll shows a majority of Americans say race relations in the United States are bad, and of those, about seven in 10 say things are getting even worse. Roughly two-thirds say it is more common for people to express racist views because of the presidential race. Folks I know who hand out BLM signs contradict this.
Martin Gonzales and Daryl Chase are long dead. But a little over a half century ago, a Mexican student and a university president demonstrated that people with dark skins, multiple languages and different religions can make our valley better. When people today spend their own money to print and distribute BLACK LIVES MATTER signs we have to believe that we the people guide our country's values.