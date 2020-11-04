We live in strange times. Things we once knew well no longer exist. For many years we have joined dozens of friends who vote like us at a victory, or mourning, party. COVID-19 changed things this year. Utah is in the danger zone and our infectious disease nurse daughter, Mary DaSilva, was a candidate for the Utah Legislature. She insisted that instead of having a large gathering, Jenny and I join six others at her home. Preventing the spread of the coronavirus was more important than pleasure.
My main goals of attending a political party gathering were to find out how my daughter fared and who will be our president. Staying awake until the new president is announced has been a tradition for as long as I can remember.
I am a child of the Great Depression. I was born about two months after Herbert Hoover became president and have lived under 15 different presidents. Tuesday was election day, but like many other Utahns, our daughter's concern about others and old COVID-19 kept us from having a huge political party celebration and staying up until the wee hours of the morning.
I had hoped to be able to write about this 2020 presidential election and the promises of whoever was elected president in today's column, but it may be a while before I know who did what. The highest ever percentage of Americans were able to vote in this presidential election and, as I write this, many states are still counting.
How increased danger of the spreading coronavirus affects our Republican red Utah will be the important thing to watch. Taking advantage of the many different ways to slow the disease and make people's lives better could move Utah into a leading position. To get there we need people of all ages and beliefs, not just people who think like we do, working together.
Nurse Mary and her opponent in the election, Dan Johnson, had lunch together early in their race. They agreed that whoever won, they would work for the people, not their party. That is a simple American idea that seems to be lost by too many of our elected representatives.
History suggests limiting actions of people who don't think like the majority is not good for the whole. Some states, including my home state of Texas, required poll tax payments from citizens before they were allowed to vote. I don't think my Grandfather Box ever voted. He needed the $1.50 poll tax to feed his children. My maternal grandfather, George Hasty, scratched and saved to get enough money to vote. I don't remember either of my grandmothers voting.
In November 1932, when Democrat Franklin Roosevelt defeated Republican Hoover, I was only 3 years old. I can't remember that election. Granddady Hasty said he held me and danced on the Burnet County, Texas, courthouse square when Roosevelt was elected. Four years later, 1936, I remember being with Granddady and Daddy when county officials received a telegram that Roosevelt had been elected to a second term. The celebration was emotional and real.
I've been told that such celebrations occurred here in Cache Valley. Utah helped re-elect Roosevelt by giving him 33,000 more votes in 1936 than he had in 1932. He carried all counties except one. Cache County had hundreds of young men and women building roads, parks and flood control structures. You can still see the effects of the make-work projects on our mountains.
The majority of Americans thought Roosevelt hung the moon. The Depression was behind us; he was our commander in chief for World War II. When he died, Harry Truman stepped in and kept us a united nation. Then Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, a war hero born about 50 miles from where I was born, became the first Republican president in 20 years.
My first vote came while I was in the Army. General Eisenhower was president. I paid a $2 poll tax in my home state and voted absentee in Camp Gordon, Georgia. When I finished my Army stint I returned to Texas and paid my poll tax. Soon after I married I paid poll tax for my new wife Jenny.
Years later, we were living in Lubbock. Jenny was a member of the League of Women Voters and worked to get the poll tax repealed. Congress passed the 24th Amendment in 1964 to prohibit poll taxes for federal elections. Only Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Virginia still had them. Texas didn't formally repeal the poll tax until 1969.
Even today, decades after the poll tax laws were repealed, voter turnout in states that had a poll tax has been lower than expected. This election appears to have increased turnout of people of color and poor whites who have not previously voted. But will the people elected accept that once elected, they represent all the people, not just those who voted for them.
The sun is shining. It's a beautiful day. I will go outside and collect the blue Mary DaSilva signs throughout my neighborhood. I know she will continue to work for the people. I expect the man who put out those Dan Johnson signs to do likewise.
And I'll wait and see who our president is and what he will do.