Where did this year go and what did it matter? A widespread fear of death from a little known coronavirus has caused businesses to close, schools to teach using the internet and old folks to hole up and forget what day it is. Some people try to follow the guidelines medical professionals suggest and others say “to hell with it” and go their merry way until they die.
In past years when people were confused about what season of the year it was, I could depend on domestic or wild plants to set me straight. This year even dependable maple trees Logan city planted many years before I moved here a quarter century ago don’t seem to be living on the same planet. Three of these trees are spaced about 30 feet apart in front of my house. Every leaf on one tree is still green. Another has a mixture of yellow and green leaves, and the third is in the process of dropping its reddish brown leaves.
Similarly strange things are occurring all over Logan. And it’s likely everyday life will be especially weird the next couple of weeks when two of the most important days of the year, Halloween (Oct. 31) and Election Day (Nov. 3) occur. Halloween is a day when people dress in outrageous clothes, paint body parts with bright colors, collect candy from old folks sitting near their door waiting to frighten little kids. Spook day is supposed to make looking scary a lot of fun.
Election Day is even more scary. It’s the day citizens over 18 years of age vote to select public servants ranging from village councilpersons to president of the United States. These open and free elections are supposed to allow adult citizens to select the best qualified people to serve us in making our little piece of the world a good place to live. Some years it’s even more scary than Halloween.
Growing up I was a country boy. I didn’t celebrate Halloween until I was old enough to drive into town and take part in the tricking. If treating was part of Halloween, I never found it. Most of our tricks were illegal. Fortunately, the town marshall never caught me and locked me to a tree like he did to some of my buddies.
I’m thankful my parents didn’t know what I did on Halloween night. Years later we moved them into a little Texas town. Dad thought Halloween was the best day of the year. Mother baked stacks of cookies. Every child that knocked on the door had to come in and let the old folks admire and brag on their costume.
For the first quarter century of our marriage, Jenny and I went through all stages of parents worrying about little children having Halloween fun. The real worrying came later when our teenagers could drive an automobile. As we grew older, we watched from afar how our grandkids celebrated Halloween in other states and countries.
The last two decades we have been old folks on Logan’s Center Street. Halloween was a special day. Hundreds of children came to our house for candy. Covens of witches danced in the street. Many years a headless horeseman rode up and down our sidewalks. We householders visited each other and celebrated until the wee hours of the morning.
It’s only eight days until Halloweeen here in our happy valley. But this year a real horror, COVID-19, has changed everything. Everyone should wear masks. Our lights will be darkened. There will be no candy handed out from most houses. It won’t be the Center Street of past years, but spreading coronavirus is a real horror that can turn the loveliest child into a ghost. We must not let one night of fun in the street put our friends and neighbors six feet underground.
Three days later, Nov. 3, is election day. This is not an ordinary year where we select people to do various jobs for us. Not only are we and our offsprings facing a rough road ahead, but our country and our way of life are in danger. We need people at all levels who understand the world crisis and have skills and determination to find a way to halt the spread of COVID-19.
We should work to elect people who have an understanding of what is needed and how to get people from all political and religious groups working together for a common cause. These are not jobs for the richest or smartest men in the world. They are not jobs just for us men, regardless of our expertise. Those among us who have given birth to our replacements are much more likely to know what people need than the richest man on Wall Street.
If you are over 18 years of old and haven’t voted, do so immediately. At each level, think about what each candidate has done and what she/he can do to make our world better. Has her/his career been mostly doing things for people or to people. What kind of people does the candidate admire or hang out with?
A lot of important things will happen in the two weeks between now and my next column. Whether I like it or not, my vote will have been counted. I hope yours is too.