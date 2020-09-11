Though I and scads of others complain about the pandemic warping time into one never ending April 1 joke, I enjoy taking time to reminisce. Though the facts are in fuzzy focus, I value that time that existed between was and is. So, tune in to my personal History Channel.
Forty years ago this week, I packed my ’78 Honda Civic, rented a too big U-Haul trailer and headed west from Columbia, Missouri, to Logan, Utah, with my college degrees in the rear-view mirror and a real adult job waiting. I did so without ever seeing the place or ever traveling west of Denver. Apparently even before Zoom, USU was not paying for many fly-in interviews.
I can’t recall if the suggested route was supposed to be scenic, faster or have less traffic. Before Google maps, how did we find anything? My current research reveals that it must have been recommended as the shortest and least mountainous. That meant on my way to brochure-beautiful Cache Valley, I had to grind through hours and hours of central Nebraska and Wyoming.
I was mainly a city boy used to the conveniences of streetlights and frequent 24-hour gas stations. Even though a Honda Civic was a high mileage vehicle, it was overburdened with the trailer. With that and fighting the Wyoming winds and wide-open spaces, I almost ran out of gas a couple times.
The last time was the last leg. There really wasn’t and isn’t much open between Kemmerer and Logan after dark. What is now one of my favorite drives between Bear Lake and Logan was pretty terrifying first time in the dark. Or, maybe it would have been more terrifying driving by those cliffs for the first time in daylight. Either way, I fully expected that there would be at least some street lights, one gas station or a fast-food stop in those last 50 miles.
Well, we all know now there wasn’t and there still isn’t, but I was a young and dumb Missourian. Maybe memory is just embellishing this, but I’m pretty sure I saw a dozen deer and a large owl in the middle of the road on the way in.
Anyway, I coasted in with a quart of gas to spare and spent my first night at the then University Motel at the mouth of the canyon. It is no longer a motel and I now refer to it as the Tomb of the Unknown Faculty. That was my origin story; the rest of this will go faster than most fleeting memories.
The last 35 years have been peachy. The first five were the pits.
Long-timers will recall that the winter of 1980 featured almost zero snow and almost 100 percent inversion. My first visitor never got to see the Wellsvilles that I promised would be there, and the only snow was a small patch on the side of the road near the Logan Canyon summit.
Then came 1983 and the great flood that closed Sardine Canyon. I had major knee surgery in 1984 that ended my short fascination with cross country ski racing and precluded me running any more marathons, which were part of my identity. Therapy and soul searching ensued.
So, there you go; I got most of the improbable beginnings and un-fond memories out of the way. It would be an easy joke to say I stayed the next 35 years out of boredom and indecision. The real reasons are pretty typical and boring. I stayed here for 40 years the same way most people do; one year at a time, one relationship, one mortgage, one paycheck, one more brilliant summer, one more demoralizing winter, one more spring that gives you amnesia about the winter. And as you age you just become more grateful for one more anything.
I’m a lifelong cynic and can't say I have loved every minute; but I have loved probably 57 seconds of every minute of these 40 years, which ain't bad.
Dennis Hinkamp thanks everyone for the memories.