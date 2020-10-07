Neither the trees nor I have been able to tell when summer ended, if indeed it has, and autumn began. Maybe it's still summer.
I have local peaches, pears, apples and fresh corn in my refrigerator. From where I sit I can see apples and pears hanging on trees with green leaves as if it is early September. Some of my shade trees are turning yellow; others are as green as if it's August. I suspect the trees in the mountains are behaving better and are all in their autumn colors, but smoke hanging in the air is so thick I can't even be sure there is a mountain out there.
A fire truck speeds down Center Street, sirens screaming. I go to the window. I cannot see an accident or smoke from a local fire. I turn on my radio to see if local stations are reporting an accident or predicting a danger. Nothing unusual there. I check the “news” on a few television stations. Each one has its talking heads telling how dangerous or how great our recently hospitalized president with the COVID-19 is.
Most everyone tells me how important the debate between the vice-president hopefuls will be because most American men the age of our presidential candidates have been dead for several years. One of our presidential candidates now has a proven COVID-19 infection and is under doctors' care at the White House. The other wears a mask and tries to avoid large groups or close contacts with known COVID patients.
Nothing in the first three paragraphs happened exactly as I wrote in the story above. I made some stuff up by piecing together what I have heard on the airways or saw written in newspapers. The fact that both of our major presidential candidates are in their 70s and one is currently fighting COVID-19 increases the chances that one of the people in the upcoming vice-presidential debate will become the U.S. president in the next four years. That person will not only have to tame COVID-19 but will be expected to save the world in a time of rapidly changing challenges.
If you don't believe that the climate has changed in Cache Valley, ask a local person older than our presidential candidates where the people in Logan got their ice in the short summers of their childhood. The chances are that really old folks will tell you their ward purchased ice from a ward that cut ice from Bear Lake. In addition to the ward members cutting ice for their people, there were several for-profit companies that cut, stored and shipped ice cut from lakes in Utah.
Apparently cutting ice from frozen ponds and storing it occurred in Logan and other small towns throughout our valley. For the past quarter century, I have walked the well maintained trail through the Logan golf course several times a month. Prior to building the golf course, some 50 years ago, that was a marsh. Someone had left their ice cutting machine near one of the built up trails.
When I first saw it, the machine was in pretty good shape. With a few repairs it could have been used again. It was built on a Ford Model T, or perhaps Model A, frame. One of the rear wheels had been replaced with a circle saw about the same size as the replaced wheel. I did not succeed in finding out who originally owned the machine. I attempted to get the city interested in restoring the machine, but no one except me seemed interested.
Now trees have grown up through and around the machine, the frame has been vandalized for copper and other products that could be sold or traded to feed wants of some unknown gatherer. Now it sits waiting to share secrets of the past with a junk collector or a group of scientists.
On this lovely autumn day I look out my window and see California smoke instead of the mountains and rangeland that brought me to Cache Valley. Things scientists predicted would result from global climate change are now occurring: loss of sea ice, accelerated sea level rise and longer, more intense heat waves. Science tells us that global temperatures will continue to rise for decades to come, largely due to greenhouse gases produced by human activities. Forecasts of a temperature rise of 2.5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit over the next century may not sound like much, but it's enough to change the world as we know it.
I was a bit irritated when I realized that my column needed to be submitted to the paper before I heard the debate of two people — one of which will be our vice-president — only an old man's heartbeat from being our president. Taming COVID-19 will be the election winner's most immediate task. But learning to live with, and hopefully cooling, a warming globe is by far the human animals' most important challenge. Let us hope the people we elect are up to the task.