A perfect storm conspired against the Bear Lake Brawl Triathlon on Saturday. After a cold night, I found myself participating in the open water swim with whitecaps and angry waves. The 60-degree water felt warmer than the 45-degree air that churned around us. Savage wind made the waves break across my face with fury I have never experienced. A lifeguard in a kayak called out, “Stay calm. Don’t quit.”
Struggling to make any forward movement with other athletes orange swim caps bobbing in and out of the water nearby, I was reminded of our battle with novel coronavirus. The slogan, “We are all in this together” echoed in my wind-battered ears.
Seeing the recent spike of positive tests, it seems like we are caught up in a resurgent wave of the COVID-19 storm. We are all treading water together, wishing the storm would abate.
2020 has been a rough year for many people, especially those stricken with the disease. The economic shutdown and school closures made victims of the disease appear in other ways — isolation, economic hardship, and anxiety.
Though my immediate family has not been infected by novel Coronavirus, the shutdown affected us acutely. My dad lost his job in downsizing, and my part-time job disappeared until July. One of my sons cried daily for weeks because he lives for social interaction. He became his cheerful self again when spring baseball opened with increased safety measures. Another one of my kids was so anxious and depressed, we seriously considered hospitalization to prevent a threatened suicide, not once, but twice. Since hard lockdowns ended, that child has been able to reconnect with a good friend and go back to school. School reopening has made a big difference in my children’s mental health and happiness.
None of these storms has passed completely. We are still up to our necks in them, trying to keep our heads above water and looking at safety precautions like life preservers. If we have them, at least we can keep swimming. The risks are still there, but using good health precautions minimizes them.
Our new semblance of normalcy includes sanitizing the kids and giving them masks every morning before they leave for school. The teachers check temperatures. And my kids have learned that they don’t even have to sneeze to be sent home. A headache, a toothache, tummy-ache gets them sent to the office for evaluation and I take them home, just in case.
The only live Cub Scout meeting we’ve had in the past six months, masks were on every face, though we were outdoors. The leaders painted boxes on the lawn so that each family could be safely distanced. The kids learning “grass dancing” from an older Boy Scout had to stand six feet away from the other kids. The leaders were constantly imploring, “Spread out. Give everyone lots of room.”
I even teach my toddler how to be safer in preschool. We count to 10 each time he soaps his hands and count again when he rinses them clean. I show him how to adjust his mask so it stays in place and remind him to keep his hands to his own body. There’s still a risk, but we are trying to make sure it is a small one.
Experts predicted that young people returning to school would cause a spike in positive test results. That has proven to be true. Lloyd Berentzen, director of Bear River Health Department, wrote that 60% of the recent positive cases in the health district are in people ages 18-25. Many are likely college-age students returning to school.
In his most recent executive director’s update, Berentzen wrote, “Situations can quickly change so it is extremely important to be vigilant in our preventive efforts by physical distancing, staying home when sick, wearing masks and protecting those with underlying health conditions and our most vulnerable populations. We need to do this together.”
At the Bear Lake Brawl Triathlon, I somehow completed the swim without swallowing the lake and was greeted by a vicious rainstorm. Rain dropped off my glasses like tears as I pedaled on the bike course to progress to the final leg: the run. With soaked clothing and shoes, I started running and realized I couldn’t feel my feet. But quitting was not an option.
I recalled the historic 2018 running of the Boston Marathon in similar weather. In that race, Des Lindon became the first American woman to win Boston in more than 30 years because she endured the storm and continued to run the race she was capable of. She finished when others quit.
For me, facing the pandemic has been a similar exercise in endurance. I hope that my efforts and those of other citizens are successful — that the curve stays flat enough that we can continue to run our race during this storm. I hope we can ride it out and get to the finish line.
I desperately pray that the modifications we have to combat the spread of disease while reopening schools and the economy are effective. The prospect of another shutdown feels like a fresh surge of whitecaps advancing toward us as we swim to the shore. When we are almost out of danger, it feels like someone moves the finish line. And quitting is not an option.
As Berentzen said, we need to do this together. If we are calm, careful, and most importantly, determined, we will get through. Stay calm. Don’t quit.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.