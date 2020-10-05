One day my daughter Kimber, who was 10 at the time, asked for a Beanie Baby at the grocery store – one of those stuffed toys with sparkly eyes that stare into your soul. Why would she want that? Some girls at school had Beanie Babies and wouldn’t let Kimber play with them at recess unless she brought one, too.
Of course, I bought the toy.
The next day, filled with hope, Kimber took Mr. Sparkles to school. When she came home with a tear-stained face, I knew things hadn’t gone well. The girls not only forbade her from joining them, but they asked why she was so pale and called her Irish-American curls ugly. Kimber was the only white child in her class and the only white girl in our neighborhood.
If anything good came from that experience, it was this: Kimber learned not to judge other people by their outside appearance. I try not to as well.
Our collective society needs to learn lessons on inclusion and apply them, even in Cache Valley. I have gathered some other experiences from my friends that made me think about how to embrace diversity. Here are a few of their comments:
• Heidi Rowley, Highland; adoptive mother of three children:
“People would be surprised at how many things happen in our community — some out of meanness, but a lot out of ignorance. We have to intentionally educate ourselves and our children. You have to be not racist. You have to truly make an effort.”
“My daughter’s first experience with racism happened at age five. She was playing with friends, and one of the little girls said she wasn’t allowed to dress up as a princess because black girls weren’t princesses, they were maids.”
“The parents were horrified. They didn’t think they were teaching their child to believe things like that. But that was part of the problem: they didn’t think about it. They didn’t introduce other cultures into their children’s normal lives.”
“The kind of media and books we expose our kids to can naturally encourage acceptance. When children see themselves and others correctly represented in media, that is so huge.”
• Taira Sabillon Nieves, North Logan; from Honduras, U.S. resident for 25 years, professor of English:
“Don’t Assume anything. People judge others based on their covers. If you’re not used to seeing people from different colors and different religions, you treat them through your filter– that’s how you see them.”
“Lots of times, people assume that I am from Mexico (which I would be honored to be from, but am not), or from a different social status, or that I can’t speak English because of the way I look. I don’t think it’s mean hearted, but people here tend to be sheltered.”
“One day a man at Sam’s club asked me where I was from. We had a nice conversation. Then he congratulated me on speaking English so well and said, ‘Welcome to our country.’ It made me laugh, like, ‘Oh, nice old man. At least you’re trying.’ I told him I was raised and in a bilingual education with great English teachers. But really, we shouldn’t assume things about people because you never know.”
• Melaney Llanos Dees, Hollywood, California:
“People should not be afraid to reach out to people of different cultures. Reaching out erases division.”
“One day in high school some girls invited me to go lay out (suntanning) with them. And I was like — Yes! They forgot I was different. I may not need to suntan, but it’s nice to be invited to sit with someone and just enjoy their company. People need human connection.”
“And kindness — when was the last time you did something with someone you don’t normally? Not just of a different race, but with people who are quiet, awkward, or of a different religion? Everybody is going to have their circle that they are closer to, but it should be an open circle, more like a horseshoe. It is important to include people we don’t know.”
To this, Taira Nieves adds, “There’s beauty in being different, too. Sometimes if I’m not going to something where people have invited, I might just be choosing not to go. Don’t be offended if people say, ‘No thank you’ to your invitation.”
• Paige Bell, Logan, mother of two children:
“This movement of being aware of prejudice of people of any color has kind of opened my eyes. It is hard because I have to think about what to teach my children. I don’t know what they are going to have to face at school or in the community. When you raise black boys, you have to raise them a certain way- he has to act a certain way and probably even dress a certain way to get a little bit of respect that might not happen because of his skin color.”
“Of course, people here do their best to be nice. Sometimes, that goes a little far, too, though. It’s good when you can acknowledge differences without putting people on the spot. I was taking a women’s history class and I was the only black woman in the class. One day they were talking about Oprah Winfrey and how successful she is. And the teacher asked, ‘Is Oprah one of your heroes, Paige?’ My jaw just hit the floor. It was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I don’t even remember what I said, but it was funny. Don’t assume.”
In summary:
There’s no effective inclusivity checklist. It’s something that happens over a matter of months or years or even decades. And it takes solid, consistent, intentional effort. But the effort is important. It’s important to consider meaningful ways to help provide unity, not just across racial barriers, but social, economic, and religious ones as well.
When we educate ourselves, lay assumptions aside, and reach out to those we do not know, we come one step closer to being truly inclusive. No beanie baby required.