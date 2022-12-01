Last week, I had to take off work when my youngest son Coleman came down with the flu. Once I had called the office, I imagined I’d finally have a day off to get some things caught up; a day to watch a holiday movie while embroidering the linens and shining the silver...
No such luck.
Having a child at home, sick or well, occupies more time and energy than I remembered from my 15 years as a stay-at-home parent before I rejoined the work force about three years ago. One would think that after a decade and a half of doing a job, I’d remember every little detail about it. Perhaps time has softened the memory of my days spent exclusively at home raising my little ones.
Not that there’s much that needs softening; staying at home to raise my kids was a pleasant job and a huge blessing. I loved every sticky-fingered hug and gooey kiss. And I raised my little ones the very best that I knew how. Sometimes, though, I admit to turning on Blues Clues and counting on the television set to give me a few minutes of reprieve.
Reprieve from what, one might ask? Isn’t raising children easy and wonderful?
It is. Most of the time.
It is also exhausting and all consuming. It’s a job that requires double overtime, but without the benefit of the extra pay. The grueling work of dishes, laundry, and housecleaning have to take a back seat to equally challenging work with hungry tummies and reaching hands.
Tasks like shopping, banking and transporting have to be done with small children in tow because a stay-at-home parent simply doesn’t have time to come up with other solutions. We can’t call a baby sitter every time we need to run to the store for milk! So the small ones must be cleaned (mostly) and dressed (mostly) and bundled up to come on errands of every kind; from taking the dog to the vet to taking a package to the post office.
Getting ready to go with small kids often takes more time that doing the errands. I recall the days where I had babies and toddlers that would have to be dressed one at a time. By the time I’d gotten the last one ready, the others had already gotten themselves UN-ready! Shoes and coats had to be applied and reapplied to little bodies even between the house and the grocery store.
Only a few years ago, that was my life. It seems unfathomable that I would have forgotten, but I did forget. My parenting life now is far easier just because my kids can all put on their own shoes and coats.
In a recent trip to Macey’s for my sons cough medicine, another young parent had a wailing, thrashing toddler secured in the seat of a shopping cart. The poor tyke was causing a scene at the check out line. His poor parent tried various quieting techniques to no avail, but soldiered on in an effort to finish their purchasing and be done.
Oh, I do remember those days. My cheeks would burn with embarrassment when one of my kids lost it in a store. I shuffled through my errands upset that my child was behaving so childishly. Sometimes, I’d just go home, leaving errands undone until I could muster the courage to try again.
15 years worth of mommy memories returned when I sat Coleman down to watch a movie after lunch. My morning had slipped away and I needed a few minutes to get showered, dressed and somewhat presentable for the day before picking up the older kids.
Even though my sweet little boy is mostly self-sufficient, patient, and fun, he is still a child. While he was sick, he wanted foods that made him feel better, extra cuddles, and extra attention. Each hour spent caring for his needs chipped away at my imaginary day off. No sitting by the fire to work on a novel for me.
The day I took off was a full day of caring for my son. It was also a good day. Not just mostly good. Very good.
As I readied myself for school pickup time, I smiled at the myriad of good things about staying at home with my kids; so many that I can’t number them all. A little look, a first step, or word uttered in kindness from the smallest of children made life a joy — a busy, messy joy.
Despite the messes and the busy-ness, I was there at the crossroads of my children’s lives. When they had a fight with a friend, got off a school bus with teary eyes, or fell off a bicycle, I was there. I was a witness to events in their lives. When they needed comfort and guidance, it was my voice that gave it to them.
I am grateful for the blessing of being a parent; thankful for the gift of being able to raise a child.
To any parents or caregivers of young kids that might feel bogged down from staying at home, I want you to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Things get easier (mostly) because children grow up (mostly).
While you are in the throws of raising little ones, I hope you find small moments to appreciate the many joys that come with loving children and being loved by them. So many hard moments are interrupted by sweet, blessed ones.
Can I get a day off, you ask? No such luck. But in the long run, every day raising a child is a lucky day.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.
