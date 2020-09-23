People tell me summer has come and gone. I find that hard to believe as I look at green leaves outside my window. I can't see the mountains through the smoke. The past few months have been a recurring bad dream. Two or three warm, sunny days alternated with a few days of cool, almost cold days.
Parades and celebrations with bands and strutters going down Center Street in front of our house were absent this year. Families in their Sunday best walking to church didn't pass our house.
Back yard parties and meet-your-candidate gatherings in our yard didn't happen as they did in past election years. Zoom meetings on computers or drive-by and honk parties are poor substitutes for sizing up who you want to represent you in your own back yard.
Parties with six foot distancing are almost impossible. My daughter, Mary DaSilva, organized a drive-by party for my 91st birthday. People were supposed to honk, wave and drive on. Before long our front yard was filled with people arriving on bicycles, skateboards or on foot. Proper distancing was difficult, and some people I thought were my friends didn't wear a mask.
In autumns past I could enjoy actions of neighborhood children on their way to school. Middle school students lined up about 50 yards west of our house to catch the bus. Older students walked southeast to Logan High; little children saddled with backpacks as large as they were headed north to Ellis Elementary. This year I haven't been able to tell who goes where when.
But I take my hat off to teachers, students and parents who are trying their best to educate our youngsters as COVID-19 cases invade Utah. We live in a state widely known for the residents' willingness to help others. About 60 years ago, when we first moved to Utah, Jenny was pregnant. Complication arose, and she had to be bedfast for a while. Women we had never met in the neighborhood showed up to do housework and take care of Jenny and our energetic little boy.
Now a sizeable number of people, many of them long-term friends, object to reasonable actions such distancing and wearing a face mask to control the virus. One dreary day, I told a friend that distancing six feet apart was better for seniors than huddling around a fire roasting marshmellows.
That wasn't very smart. I may have to do a lot of explaining to be asked to their next party. Or maybe not. At our age neither of us will remember what was said at the party a month from now. But there is little doubt that the coronavirus spreads quickly between people in groups. The largest number of people with COVID cases in our valley got the disease by working in close contact at a meat plant and living in group-housing at a university.
Most people who read this will not fit either group. But we are part of the mass of people who can either feed old COVID or make the disease rare and manageable. Taming the monster will not be done by some new vaccine or wonder drug. It will be accomplished by millions of people concerned about ourselves and our neighbors doing small things that contribute to the whole.
One of these things is wearing a mask. Masks are not very comfortable and they screen out only a fraction of the active coronavirus. Why should we waste our efforts on them? They help us make old COVID lose his game.
I was in high school the last three years of World War II. My senior year we pieced together a football team. Our coach was a local baseball pitcher who volunteered to build our team. He had never played a down of football. He drew up five plays for our first game with the high school at Liberty Hill, and we practiced them over and over.
On game day we won the coin toss and chose to receive the ball. On the first play our tailback took the ball through a hole the left tackle and I opened in the line. He ran for about 20 yards. The next down we ran the same play and he scored. By the middle of the second quarter we were ahead 21 to 0, every point scored on the same play.
The tailback was strutting his stuff, yelling and waving at the crowd. Coach took the big tackle and me aside. He told us the tailback thought too much of himself and needed a lesson. On the next play we were to take a step sideways and not block anyone. The runner was clobbered and almost lost the ball. Coach called time out and preached us a sermon. He told us that football was a team sport and every person was important. Each person doing his job, however small, was what made a team good.
Now when I go out, I wear a mask knowing it does little to protect me. But if a majority of us wears masks, old COVID-19 will have a hard time taking our country and our lives. And we can turn our efforts from limiting coronavirus to clearing smoky skies, taking care of the land and seeing blue skies above our valley.