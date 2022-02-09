The last time I saw Edwin Stafford in person was October 2019 when he presented to a classroom of art students at Green Canyon High School. Perhaps the most important part of the presentation was educating the young artists before him about air quality. Once they’d learned about air pollution, the students were ready to create. And just what were they creating?
Art. With purpose.
The art would become part of a contest targeting cleaner air. Stafford called me in 2022 to tell me that the contest is back and going strong.
“Integrating environmental science, art, and savvy marketing, the objective of the contest is to engage teens learning to drive to understand the air pollution implications of their new driving privilege through fun public service announcements [PSAs],” Stafford explained. “Students learn about local air pollution, its causes, and driving/transportation strategies to help preserve air quality.”
“Teens also learn savvy marketing techniques on how to communicate messages with impact (e.g., use of humor, parody, call to action, emotional appeals, etc.). The PSAs are often funny, provocative, terrifying, and tied to teen pop culture.”
After a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020, Stafford and his colleague Roslynn McCann, both professors at Utah State University, returned to classrooms fall of 2021 to inspire artists to enter this year’s contest. They’ve invited me to view the results, which are just as terrifying, provocative and funny as Stafford promised.
Since 2015 when when it started with 75 Logan High students, the contest has boomed. Over 1,000 pieces were entered in this year’s event, competing for $6,000 in prizes and cash donated by generous local businesses and individuals who support both art and clean air. I asked McCann about the huge response to the contest and the link between art and air.
“The contest provides a unique avenue for students to see and feel appreciation for artistic contributions to society,” McCann said. “Our society often devalues art, especially for younger generations who sometimes want to pursue a career in art and are often steered away.”
“The contest shows them that not only is there a need for art and artists, but they can contribute to bigger issues through their work.”
Clean air and pollution education is certainly a big issue for Cache Valley. Our winter inversions can leave citizens breathing the most polluted air in the country. Thankfully, those inversions are temporary and seasonal. But in spite of that, inversions can cause severe problems for young people and those with certain health conditions. The worst part is that all too often, people aren’t sure why the air is so bad or what they can do to change it.
Citing other environmental experts and studies, Stafford and McCann point to vehicle exhaust and idling as being a main culprit. “We want to raise awareness about inversions because one less car on the road is making a difference and it’s not that big of an ask to go from a single driver to biking or carpooling,” McCann said.
She continued, “Sustainability is important and attainable, but often the communications we see are ‘give up this and give up that.’ Yet when we make the choice of riding a bike instead of driving, there’s a huge array of benefits from that change; better cognition once you arrive at your destination, better health, and less air pollution.”
“We need to spread the message of all that can be gained,” McCann said. “Helping the kids be involved in a fun way is the best possible method of distributing that message.”
Stafford agrees with McCann and offered that one of his favorite art pieces this year by Nikita C. of Ridgeline High School was about trip-chaining; an easy, cost-effective way to reduce air pollution. Following the artist’s advice on reducing pollution is a great way to help.
McCann mentioned the many other avenues that Cache Valley citizens can support both the student artists entering the contest and clean air. See cleanaircontest.usu.edu for past winners’ work, sponsors, media links, and to find out more.
Stafford said, “For this year’s results we have 60 finalists and we’ll be announcing the state winners on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art at 10:30 a.m.” An exhibit of all 60 state finalists’ work will be on display in the museum’s lobby throughout February.
The community is welcome to attend the announcement live or to view the art later. I’ll be going to see Stafford, McCann and the wonderful artwork on display. I might even take my bike. Or if you need a ride, call me. We’ll carpool our way to cleaner air for Cache Valley.