Amid the coverage of pro-choice rallies this week, an ad on my news featured Hollywood celebrities. Each one wore a revealing outfit, showing bodies in a sensual way. The script running across the screen read, “You cannot take away our power.”
The text of the attached article supported abortion, suggesting that a woman who can have an abortion is powerful. By extension, a woman who cannot have an abortion has no power.
The ad made me sick.
It perpetuates a false narrative: namely that a woman is valued based on her body and her sexuality.
That’s undeniably true in Hollywood, which idolizes women based on their sex appeal. Highly visible women are encouraged to maintain an unrealistic standard of beauty, a sexualized standard, and those who don’t are erased from popular culture by being cast in smaller parts (or not cast at all) compared to those who display more sex appeal.
The harmful mindset embraced by popular culture boils down to this: The more sexually attractive a woman is, the more she is worth. Conversely, the less attractive a woman is, the less she is worth.
The “power” ad propagates this harmful narrative and adds to it, indicating that a woman is powerful when she is a.) sexually attractive, b.) sexually active, c.) can have unprotected sexual relationships at any time, and d.) she and her partner can reverse natural results of her choices by having elective abortions.
The ad suggests that abortion lends a woman power because men can have unprotected sex with her, albeit consensual, without any lasting relationship or consequence. It’s not surprising that many men approve of this message, as it also allows them to have unprotected sex and avoid responsibility, accountability or consequence. The man can just encourage (or pressure) his sexual partner to abort the fetus he helped create.
The ad reduces women to sexual objects first, women second. And those women who are not sexually active and willing to abort unintended pregnancies are deemed less attractive, less important, and less powerful.
And that is supposed to be empowering?
I don’t think so.
The narrative that a woman’s power begins with her appearance and sexuality is FALSE. It is endlessly harmful because it reduces a woman to an object.
“More Than a Body," a book by Utah authors and Ph.D. holders Lexie and Lindsay Kite, confronts this falsehood head on, saying that society has incorrectly and harmfully embraced an unhealthy standard for beauty. Society measures women as bodies first, asking them to relentlessly pursue weight loss, skin treatments, hair dyes, makeup, and even surgeries to be “beautiful.” In case you didn’t know, abortion is a surgical procedure.
That type of beauty is truly skin deep and places everything important about a woman’s intellect, ability, and even her accomplishments behind her appearance, her sexuality, or her pregnancy status.
Speaking of girls and women portrayed in media, Dr. Lexie Kite declares, “Girl characters are always sexualized and idealized. Always. They have that hourglass figure — even if they’re adolescent characters, even if they’re penguins, even if they’re — whatever it is. They are always sexualized. Because what we see is that male is the default and female is the sexualized other.”
Under the banner of women’s rights, the “empowerment” advertisement reaffirmed that a woman is powerful inasmuch as she can be sexualized continually, which diminishes a woman’s true value.
The truth is far more empowering. Speaking to women, Dr. Linsday Kite simply states, “You are more than a body.”
In another interview, the Kite sisters said they hope women "can get to a place where we can see our really tangible power in ways that make a difference … " Ways like advocacy, public engagement, and community activism. "All of these (are) ways that you can get your power and meaning from your life by really contributing to the world.”
Women in every stage or their lives can lead with their natural abilities, intellect, insight, and creativity. Women are capable in their relationships, homes, and professions. And none of those important traits are negatively impacted by the natural, beautiful act of having children. Where women are treated poorly based on pregnancy status, like in body-focused media and pop-culture, something needs to change.
Hint: the unborn baby isn’t the problem. The culture is.
The way the world views maternity and motherhood needs to change. Our society should uphold a woman’s ability to have children as she goes about her chosen path in life without fear that unexpected pregnancy will ruin her future.
Fear plays an undeniable part in abortions nationwide. Women that aborted babies often cited fear that her education, relationship or job would suffer if she gave birth. A modern society that supports women ought to eliminate bias based on pregnancy status and grant women a wider range of choices over her future whether or not they are pregnant.
While researching this topic, I found that in 2020, the CDC reported 690,000 abortions. Planned Parenthood’s annual report stated it performed over 355,000 of those. If fetal infanticide were counted on the mortality rate charts, abortion would have been the No. 2 cause of death among people of all ages in the United States that year.
(Heart Disease only topped it, claiming 690,880 lives. To put the death toll by abortion into perspective, in 2020 about 354,000 American’s died from COVID-19.)
If women were supported in their pregnancies rather than being told that terminating pregnancy is a power, how many of those unborn lives could have been saved? What would those children have added to the world?
Supporting women and mothers by allowing them to bear and raise children is empowering. Seeing women as more than sex symbols and valuing them as more than bodies is empowering. Allowing women myriad choices long before abortions might be considered is empowering. Creating, nurturing, and loving other people is empowering.
Giving life is empowering. And no one should ever diminish or misuse that power.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com.