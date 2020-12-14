Some people have taken the brunt of the punishment caused by COVID-19. I rejoice when I see the small acts of praise to honor those people; signs declaring, “Heroes Work Here.”
Those signs decorate hospitals, nursing homes, grocery stores, and food plants. But other workplaces are filled with dedicated, brave people who deserve hero status as well. Local teachers, aides, administrators and school staff should be included with them.
These miracle workers returned to classrooms a few months ago bracing for the worst. As health experts predicted, the winter months brought a more powerful surge of the pandemic.
Locally, educators have felt that surge acutely, as evidenced by Logan and Ridgeline high school’s temporary online shift. Because of dedicated planning and prep work by teachers and administration, students will continue to learn even during this time of crisis.
Whether teaching over the internet or live in the classroom, this year has presented a host of fresh difficulties in an already challenging profession. Many teachers are conducting class with students in the classroom while simultaneously live-streaming to students who are quarantined.
I didn’t realize exactly how difficult that might turn out to be until last week. Since substitute teachers are in high demand, I decided to put my immunity to good use and sign up to sub. My first substitute job was Thursday as a classroom aid.
In the elementary class where I was assigned, the teacher had 26 students in the room and a few more watching livestream. She managed the classroom with the patience of Job — an astounding feat. She had to teach and monitor behavior almost exclusively from the front of her class while operating assorted cameras and display boards so all the kids, including online learners, could see her.
My job, she said, was crowd control.
Mask duty was at the top of my crowd-control list. About two minutes into class, the first sneeze of the day happened. The little mask came off along with the former contents of a school-child’s nose. Quick thinking, sanitizer, and a conveniently placed carton of wet wipes saved the day.
The morning passed in a blur of helping kids find the right page number, fetching sharpened pencils, wielding pink erasers, and passing out/collecting tissues. And the hand sanitizer was flowing all the while. Every few minutes, either the teacher or I would gently remind a student to put their mask back on. “Heroes wear masks,” I would say.
At one terrifying point while the kids quietly read, the teacher informed me that I would be monitoring some children by myself during lunch. To maintain social distancing during the meal, half the kids were to eat in the lunch room and the other half spread out in the classroom.
With cheetah-like speed, the teacher wrote instructions for what I should do while she was gone:
1. Instruct the kids to get their lunches and sanitize hands. 2. Turn on a video-book. 3. Have the kids Clorox wipe their desks. 4. Line up for recess. 5. Bathroom break! (only four can go in at a time for social distancing). 6. Monitor recess on the big lawn (the small lawn and playground were reserved for other classes to maintain social distances). 7. Line up the kids. 8. Check masks. 9. Bring them to back class.
Care to guess how long this list of tasks should take? Thirty minutes. It was a busy half hour.
I was relieved when my lunch break came. I stumbled into the teachers lounge feeling a bit numb because of the fast-paced day. In the lounge, stalwart staffers laughed and enjoyed a few minutes of decompression before returning to their classes. One fabulous teacher left her seat, placed her hands on her hips like Wonder Woman and said, “It’s time to go back and be the enthusiastic teacher.”
Cue the cape flapping in the wind.
Her co-workers called encouragement: “You’ve got this” and “You make it look easy.”
She does make it look easy.
Returning to my own classroom assignment, the kids had caught post lunch drowsy-time. Students who had trouble focusing needed extra encouragement. Aides who had helped children with special needs had gone home, and those kids needed help understanding instructions and principles. When the class read a book together, some of the kids had trouble staying on the right page. I had lots of tiny folks who needed help, and there was not enough of me to go around. And the moist, warm masks where in a constant state of flux.
The teacher went above and beyond in keeping the class moving while still tending to individual needs, including the kids over livestream. She had no edge in her voice, even when the boy on the front row had to be reminded to put his mask back on again, for the hundredth time. Despite the pandemic, the kids were learning and growing with a master teacher at the helm. She made teaching 26 kids, plus a few online, look easy, too.
After doing my part to be her assistant for a few hours, I found myself exhausted and foot-sore. I had gotten a small taste of what the teachers and all our school staff have to go through every day. And seeing the teachers and staff in action, I’m convinced each one deserves a cape that matches their mask.
When I clocked out for the afternoon, it was with gratitude for the heroes that keep public schools running. There are not enough signs in the world to give them the praise they deserve.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com