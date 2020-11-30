I’d heard about labored breathing, dangerously high fever, dry cough, and severe body aches accompanying coronavirus. That didn’t happen for me. My bout with COVID-19 was hard for many reasons, but it was quiet; as quiet as a teenager coming home from school and taking a nap. While he slept, I took his temperature; 100.2 degrees.
The first thing I thought might have caused his fever was COVID-19, so I went to Bear River Health Department’s website to research. Yes, fever is one symptom, but it was the only one my son had from a very long list. It didn’t seem likely that he would have a fever from coronavirus with no other symptom. So, I waited to see how he felt when he woke.
After his nap, he felt well. His fever was gone without any medication. I decided to keep him home from school a few more days to watch him, just in case. That was a hard decision because he loves school and he felt fine.
About five days later, though, I got a fever, too, on another son’s birthday. I made another hard decision and cancelled his birthday party.
Cancelled-party day, my fever hovered near 102 degrees, and I needed medication to control it. Accompanying the fever, I had sinus pain, muscle aches, headache and chills. Those symptoms, though, might all just revolve around a sinus infection, which I am prone to.
But times being what they are, I kept the kids home from school and went to be tested for coronavirus, just in case.
While I felt miserable, the entire family quarantined. My daughter had to miss her driving test final because of my “sinus infection.” My husband worked from home and he felt a bit sick for a day, but got better fast. The kids were well. I fully expected to send them back to school and him back to work as soon as my negative COVID-19 test came in.
Only, it wasn’t negative. That was hard to swallow.
During the following days, mild symptoms popped up in my kids. One had a fever. One felt tired and cranky. One lost her sense of smell. But one of the boys felt completely healthy.
Because I had exposed all of them to the disease, we tested the entire family — even the child who never had any symptoms and the one who had been sick during his feverish catnap. All of the kids had COVID-19.
I had spent a little time with my mom and sister before I felt sick. Once I called them, they both got tested and were also positive, though they both had only mild symptoms.
None of us got very sick at all — no chest pain or cough. All of us could have written off the disease as a cold or perhaps the flu. We had all masked in public and respected social distancing guidelines. If not for the diagnostic tests, we would not know we had Coronavirus.
That is what makes me feel truly sick.
It seems like the great majority of people who make the news have a dramatic and hard-fought battle against this disease. My symptoms were so comparatively minor, I nearly dismissed them.
I recognize that though it was minor for me, COVID-19 is lethal for many. The results of me ignoring my symptoms could have been disastrous for another person.
If I had not been tested, I would have gone to Wyoming for Thanksgiving to be with my brother, who has a high-risk son. I might have asked my friend to cut my hair over the weekend. She has a high-risk daughter. My kids might have all gone back to school and exposed many other kids and staff members. Anyone in those circles might have gotten severely ill.
As it was, my family followed guidelines and my personal COVID-19 spread was limited to my kids, mom, and sister. I’m so thankful that I was tested, just in case. I’m glad I kept my kids in quarantine while we waited restlessly for results. And I’m very glad we didn’t expose anyone else.
My experience taught me many things, but there are two that are especially pertinent during this time.
First, this disease is just as contagious as experts say it is. Literally every person with whom I interacted while I was unmasked contracted the virus.
Second, the precautions of social distancing, masking in public, and keeping gatherings to a minimum saved unknown quantities of people from being exposed to me.
I’m embarrassed that I was part of the Utah COVID spike. I feel guilty for it, though I did not catch the disease due to my own mishandling of guidelines. We still don’t know how my fevered son caught the virus and brought it home — perhaps an asymptomatic school mate passed it to him.
But uncomfortable as it is to share, I feel compelled to tell my story in hopes that someone reading might be a little more cautious. Perhaps someone needs an extra push to put on a mask, again. To change family plans for a vacation, again. Or to cancel that youth activity, again, just in case.
The pandemic is burdensome and the journey to overcome it feels long. We are all tired of it and tired of the regulations that accompany it. But I hope we can persist in being careful. I hope we can be vigilant about practicing good health habits. We are still all in this together. And my quiet piece of advice about this pandemic is to make good decisions, even when they are hard ones.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com