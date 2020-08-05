Every once in a while an opportunity comes along where afterwards you feel uplifted, hopeful, humbled and inspired.
In January BC (Before Covid) I was invited to participate in a training opportunity where law enforcement officers from several states would gather in Salt Lake City to participate in an intense training designed to prepare them to teach the DARE program in elementary school, middle school and high school settings.
The mentors of each of the teams of officers are all seasoned law enforcement veterans who have dedicated a portion of their careers to teaching in the classroom and schools (some are school resource officers or SROs). The staff cadre includes law enforcement mentors, the regional DARE director, the state DARE coordinator and educator mentors, of which luckily I am one. For many of these officers, it was their first time practicing lessons in front of adults, so my role was to help the facilitator introduce team members to what it’s like to be up in front of a class of 5th graders, covering classroom management techniques, communication skills, developmental stages and lesson preparation.
The DARE program has been around since 1983, beginning in the Los Angeles County school system. Within a year the program took off and became a national (and international) prevention program for schools. The program originally focused on the theme of “Just say no!” to drugs, alcohol and tobacco but has since morphed to include additional issues that face our youth today, including bullying, vaping and social-media dangers. Most impressively, the program teaches kids how to make good decisions using the DARE decision-making model, or DDMM. Using this model, students can work their way through problems and situations that may arise where peer pressure is present, an invaluable tool in today’s world.
The officers and mentors who attended the training (still going on this week) are from agencies in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, South Dakota, Texas, Missouri and North Carolina. The principal and administration of the school where the training is being held welcomes the conference every year and expresses thanks to the DARE Officer Training Program as it strengthens their own community, serves their organizations and provides a sense of safety and security with a few dozen patrol cars in the parking lot for two weeks! Indeed, it was a little different speaking to a group of folks who were armed, in uniform and very competitive (I was the score keeper!).
As I sat in on many of the team meetings and watched while these men and women conversed with each other about their different lives, it became apparent that they care deeply for the communities and people they serve. Although some of them had been “volun-told” and assigned to be there, it soon became clear that they were becoming more comfortable sharing personal experiences, many of them poignant and heartfelt. Performing morning skits and role-playing in front of the group, I learned that these officers are just like us, having the same hopes and dreams, kids and families at home who miss them when they’re away.
After nine hours of class instruction and group work each day, the candidates return to their hotel rooms to start on their homework for the next day. Always thinking, adjusting and adapting, these officers are fully immersed in their learning, and it shows as their presentation and communication skills sharpen more each day.
If I could sum up the experience of this training, the word “investment” comes to mind. We invest in all kinds of things that we hope will bring us a beneficial return. Most investments require time in order to realize a return, sometimes even a lifetime. I believe investing in our youth is one of the most wise, beneficial decisions we could ever make, and the DARE officers who invest their time and skill are doing just that.
Times have changed, and there are those in today’s society who view law enforcement in a different (not so friendly) light, so to invest time training and oftentimes sacrifice of personal safety to ensure the security of a future generation is nothing short of heroic.
Before classes begin each morning, one of the mentors stands in front of the group and gives a “thought for the day” followed by a moment of silence for all their brothers and sisters in uniform across the country. The last day I attended the training, an officer with decades of experience as a DARE officer and SRO in the schools gave the thought for the day, which pretty much summed up the mission of the DARE program. The thought began with “As law enforcement officers in today’s world we are ALL in the crosshairs both figuratively and literally as it’s not easy being a cop. As you prepare to go in these classes and teach these kids, I want you all to hold onto the ‘reasons’ and the ‘whys’ of why you took the oath and remember that your influence will be felt for generations to come.”
There are lots of prevention programs out there that do some great things, but after 25 years of having a DARE officer in my classroom, I’m going to miss the lessons taught and the time invested by these officers on our behalf. Unfortunately, once again budget cuts are taking their toll as three elementary schools in the North Logan/Hyde Park communities will not receive funding this year.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org