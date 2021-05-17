My oldest sons ran into my house with panic written on their faces. There was a mother duck in a neighbor's yard, they said. A dog had attacked the mother and killed some of her ducklings. The mother and surviving babies had fled to another yard. But one little duckling could not follow. It had been attacked and it was barely breathing.
Hunter, my 12-year-old, scooped up the tiny creature and brought it to me. I had sewn up chickens in the past and doctored the goats and dogs little maladies. Could I save the duckling?
The newly hatched duckling was so frail and the damage done was so complete, there was nothing I could do to redeem it.
Hunter held it gently, keeping it calm and warm until it slipped away. Then he cried for the innocent creature that had no fault in its own demise. “It just wanted to be a happy little duck,” he said. And there was nothing more to say except goodbye. We hope it has found a better place to fly.
The next morning when we went to check on the mother duck, she had moved on as best she could, waddling along until the day her babies can use their wings.
The incident reminded me how fragile life is.
The innocent often pay a price they did not deserve when things go wrong. Accidents, diseases and death are part of this fallen world.
But I believe in a better world. I believe as people do their best to make good choices, things can improve. Life may be fragile, but we who live are also resilient. We have proven it. We will continue to prove it. We must if we ever hope to fly.
This coming week marks the end of the mask mandate in schools. For me personally, it's a cause for rejoicing. I've seen how difficult wearing masks has been for my kids and the kids at their school.
Yet I cannot find it in myself to cheer just yet. The world is still fragile and the pandemic rages in so many countries that are less fortunate than ours.
Although in hindsight, everyone can see how the pandemic could have been handled better, I think that our local leaders did the best they could with the information they had. And I think it turned out all right for most of us.
Not for all. Some have slipped away through no fault of their own. As much as we wish we could have saved them, in the end there was nothing left to say except goodbye. They have a new set of wings.
More pandemic survivors will bear mental, emotional, and financial scars that might never heal completely.
Still, many of us are anxious to “get to the new normal.” We want to see other people without two layers of cotton between our faces. We want to hug people outside our family and shake hands when we meet someone new. Maybe that's asking too much.
But I don't think it is. I feel optimistic about the future.
I'm looking forward to field day at Hunter's school. It's scheduled for May 26, so according to the governor, masks will no longer be required in schools. The kids will be able to play in the sun — running, jumping, skipping instead of worrying about masks.
I've never met some of these kids without their masks. I'm used to seeing them from the cheekbones up. It will be interesting to see mouths and noses connected to the eyes and hair I recognize.
Some of the middle schoolers I have known since their elementary days will surely have changed. My own sons have been growing peach fuzz and acne under their masks. I'm sure other kids have been doing the same.
There will be cases of shiny new braces and some of newly straightened teeth. There will be chocolate stains and milk mustaches visible on younger faces. And everyone will be accountable for their dental hygiene once again.
And there will be smiles — broad as wings.
Despite the setbacks, it is time for us in Cache Valley to move forward slowly, cautiously, and optimistically. Most are probably still not ready to fly just yet, but that time will come.
Until then, we all get to waddle along the best we can until we learn to use our wings again.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com