I am a child of the Great Depression. I was born two months after Herbert Hoover became president. My parents were homeless, living in a tent, harvesting pecans for a share of the nuts. Five months later the infamous “Stock Market Crash” occurred, and our United States was officially in depression. Hoover was blamed for that depression, but it had started earlier.
Early in the 1920s my grandfather John Box bought a farm near Falls Creek on the Colorado River in Llano County, Texas. Each year he raised enough cotton to provide for his children and make the annual land payment. After an unusually good cotton year, he had enough money in the bank to pay off the mortgage.
His bank failed. He lost his money and the farm. He tried tenant farming for a year or so, then loaded all his earthly possessions and his unmarried children on an old model truck and headed to New Mexico. He heard government land was free for the taking. He found out otherwise.
My parents and a couple of married uncles stayed in Texas. All were tenant farmers. Franklin Roosevelt was elected president for four terms (1932, 1936, 1940, 1942). He won big, even in Utah. One of his New Deal programs was to pay farmers to rehabilitate their land rather than grow crops.
Dad and Uncle Nolan became tenants on their WWI shell-shocked cousin's land. He canceled their tenant agreement and took the government not-to-farm money himself. One of my earliest and most frightful memories was Daddy and Uncle Nolan sitting in the shade of a oak tree sharpening their pocket knives. They said they should cut their uncle's throat. Instead they trespassed on Mr. Klinger's ranch, shot a feral hog and cut the carcass into pieces they could carry.
Uncle Nolan, his wife, Cora Lee, and their 2-year-old, Iva Lee, moved into an abandoned house that belonged to nobody. The federal Work Product Administration had bought it as a part of a make-work project to improve a county road. The windows had been broken, the doors stolen and the water cistern filled with junk. The roof leaked, but it was a place to live. It also had a cow pen and a barn of sorts. The only problem was it was separated from the Klinger Ranch only by a barbed-wire fence. The Box boys hunted deer, coons and feral hogs there without permission.
The day Uncle Nolan's family moved in, Mr. Klinger rode his horse up to the fence and asked if they were going to live there. When Aunt Cora Lee said yes, the rancher rode to the cow pen, opened the gate and left without saying a word. He returned, penned two range cows with young calves and told Uncle Nolan to break the cows to milk, keep the calves in the pen, take half the milk for the little girl and leave half for the calves. He did not mention deer or feral hogs.
It wasn't long until President Roosevelt's rural electrification program for central Texas was underway. Both Dad and Uncle Nolan had steady work, good pay and improved lifestyles. Uncle Nolan thanked Mr. Kinser and found a house to rent that had doors and windows.We had money and were able to go to school.
The makeup of the community changed. People who talked funny came from outside to work in Llano County. Some stayed, found mates and became part of the community. Change was not just happening in Texas.
Here, in little known Utah, people from back East without jobs or hope for a good life came to “camps” and worked to control erosion, build roads, construct campsites and fight fires. Their results can still be seen in our landscapes. They helped make National Forests and other public lands accessible and useful for all Americans. But more importantly, some stayed and made Utah home.
Although most Americans didn't know where or what Cache Valley was, our United States became one country indivisible. In 1932 Franklin Roosevelt carried Republican Utah. He was re-elected in 1936, 1940, 1944. When he died in April 1945, Harry Truman finished Roosevelt's term and was re-elected in 1948.
From 1933 to 1945 people and places most Americans never knew existed became part of their everyday lives. People gathered around radios and listened to daily news. Our nation became stronger with every word of Roosevelt's fireside chats. He made us one — not Texans or New Yorkers or Utahns, but Americans.
Now, 15 presidents and almost 91 years after I was born, I am one of the fortunate few who have lived through some of our country's darkest days and saw it rise to the most powerful nation on Earth. I have lived through the worst of times and the best of times for our country. It hit bottom about the time I was born.
It's hard to tell when, or if, we topped out as the world's greatest country. But can we keep it? Being great is not from being the biggest, richest or loudest. Greatness is hard to define, but it's more likely to occur in countries where people take care of those less fortunate than they.