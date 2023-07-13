It’s that time of year again when fireworks, rodeos, family get-togethers, parades, cookouts, baseball games, watermelon, ice cream, corn on the cob, and car shows abound in our valley.
After seeing so many antique cars parading alongside the ultra-modern vehicles recently as part of this year’s “Cruise-In,” a random thought popped into my coconut. I wondered if any of these vehicles were ever given names by their owners. Does anybody still give their car nicknames or titles?
We give names to our pets (ours are Marley, Rumbi, Chevy and Piper) our ranches, our clothes, our tools and even our sporting equipment. I have a Remington 870 Express .12-gauge shotgun that I named “Ole reliable” because it’s been with me for more than 40 years and has never failed to function properly.
I can’t say the same for many of the vehicles I’ve owned over the years. The truck that I drive now really doesn’t have a name, but I talk to it all the time. Doesn’t everybody? Kinda like when I’m trying to get up a slick, icy hill and I hear myself urging it along, “Come on, buddy, almost there, you can do it!”
And then, of course, the days when it dies in the middle of nowhere and I hear myself yelling at it like it’s a bad call being made by an umpire: “Are you kidding me! You miserable piece of junk!” Sometimes I even resort to pleading and then ultimately blaming, such as “I got you new tires, an oil change, new spark plugs, and how do you repay me? Why do I even bother?”
The first station wagon dad bought back in the ‘60s was light yellow and had the jump seat in the very back, facing the back window. Mom named the car “Lemonella’’ because it had a way of displaying traits of being a “lemon” during its tenure with us.
Dad actually sold it to one of the employees of the hamburger place where I worked when I returned from my mission and we later heard that she misjudged a curve and drove Lemonella into Hyrum Dam, a fitting ending of the car, according to my mom.
When our family first started growing, we owned a dilapidated blue and silver minivan we nicknamed “Zelda.” I took Zelda to Salt Lake City with the idea of trading her for a new larger van. The salesman obviously did a good job, because instead of coming home with a van that would seat us and our three boys comfortably, I returned with a brand-new 1990 blue Mitsubishi Mighty Max two-wheel drive, five-speed pickup truck.
Remember the story of Jack and the Beanstalk and how Jack’s mother sent him to town to sell their cow and he came home with a handful of magic beans? Well, my wife then was just as impressed with my bartering skills as Jack’s mother was with his.
When my sons became teenagers, they simply called the truck “The Pad” (as in Maxi Pad), but all agreed it was the best truck we ever had.
In spite of its less than complimentary nickname, that little truck became a workhorse and reliable form of transportation for our family. All the boys learned how to drive a stick-shift, and even with two-wheel drive it went places in the mountains east of Logan that I wouldn’t take my truck to now.
Amidst all the scrapes, paint chips, scout camps, family trips and hunting ventures, “Old Blue,” The Pad, was a daily fixture around our place until it suffered a thrown rod while pulling a loaded scout trailer over Logan Canyon and never quite recovered. The little engine that could suddenly couldn’t anymore.
Lynda was recently in an accident in Preston, where her beloved “Ladybug” Honda Pilot was totaled. My son Tod has an old flatbed truck that he’s fixed and refixed and hauled tons of stuff with. He affectionately calls it “Flatbed Frank” and has racked up the miles on it. Ah, the benefits of being a talented mechanic!
At one time we had a mustard-colored Datsun that was unique, to say the least. To start it all you needed was a screwdriver. There was a hole in the floorboard next to the gearshift where you could see the road passing by underneath. The kids called it “The Poo Car,” comparing its dull brown mustard appearance to that of baby poop.
I feel sorry for those people who get a brand-new vehicle every year without ever getting the opportunity of really getting to establish some memories with it.
The story is told of a man who went to visit a wealthy relative who owned a large ranch in Texas. Bragging to his visiting relative, the Texan said, “I can get up in the morning and go for a drive for two full days without ever leaving the property.” His relative replied, “I had a truck like that once.”
I’m sure the day’s coming when my poor old pickup will finally give up the ghost and I’ll have to find another truck to name and take its place. In the meantime, I’ll keep riding drag with it, and when he finally keels over, I’ll have Flatbed Frank come tow him off to the boneyard to join Lynda’s Ladybug.
