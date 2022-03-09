When my friend called me in the middle of the school day with a shaky voice, I knew immediately that something was the matter.
There had been an accident. Her son had passed away.
He was only 28 years old; her oldest child, but still her baby. And he was gone.
I could scarcely imagine her pain, though the loss hurt me too. Her son had been a friend to me and a patient babysitter to my daughter and four sons. I loved how he treated them. He showed them what a gentle and kind young man can be.
As I attended the funeral, I couldn’t help but think of the boy I knew that was so full of life and happiness.
My friend’s unthinkably tragic loss has made me ache for her and others losing children right now across the world. There is the war in Ukraine, which has cost thousands of lives and will cost many more before it ends. Most of those killed are innocent. The civilians are certainly innocent. Even the soldiers in war, except for a few of the brass, are victims of something they would rather not be part of.
The resulting refugee crisis will mean thousands more children at risk. Malnutrition and exposure are real dangers for them. The dire situation in the world makes me feel powerless.
Yet, I believe every single person can influence the world for good. Like the pebble in a pond, the ripple effect of a person’s goodness cannot be measured.
That is certainly true for my friend’s son. He will always be remembered for the way he treated other people. When the day ends for us as mortal beings, what else can we hope for but to have lived well and treated other people well?
While the world struggles with conflict, it may seem as though personal decisions hold very little weight. In the grand scheme of things, maybe that’s true.
But like a sparkling stream high up on Beaver Mountain, the longer it keeps going, the stronger it becomes. When that stream runs long enough, it becomes the wide, fast Logan River. Even the mightiest of rivers begins as nothing more than a seemingly insignificant trickle.
My personal efforts will focus on the children in my life. I believe children are important and special. Each one has a divine potential to reach. In school, I have the great advantage of being able to teach that through literature. After all, Dickens’ Christmas Carol isn’t really about money, it’s about the value of a soul.
A soul cannot be replaced.
When I remember that, it’s easier to be kind and respectful. It’s easier to smile at my students and hug my kids. I want them to know they are important and irreplaceable.
Again, I can’t imagine losing a child and hold the highest sympathy for those who have experienced such a loss. The prospect makes me wonder if there is anything worse than seeing a child die young. The one thing I can think of is seeing a child that does not know who they are and what they are worth.
Every person, and I mean every single one, has infinite worth. Some of my students have severe disabilities and challenges. That makes it harder for them to function in a world where square pegs don’t fit into round holes. It also makes my job more important. If I don’t show them that they are valued, who will?
I’m a parent to kids with invisible disabilities. If I don’t advocate for them, who can?
I’m a citizen of a broader community. If I don’t try to make it better, how can I expect others to?
I’m a member of the human race. We’ve all been given the choice to influence the human race for bad or for good.
I’ll choose the good part.
My little efforts might never be measured in the span of rivers. Maybe I’ll only ever be a trickle of good. But I’m confident that when my small decisions and actions accumulate, they will be seen and more importantly, felt. And if I combine my efforts with other good people’s efforts, the strength and power produced will be immeasurable.
When the sun sets on my life, I hope I can look back and see a constant stream of goodness. I may never be seen as great, but I hope I can always be good. A good life is one that is full, not of material things, but of people. And every person matters.
Gentle reader, if you have a chance to tell that to someone today, I hope you’ll take the opportunity.
My grandfather used to say today is all we really have to work with. We can’t change the past and we don’t know what tomorrow will bring.
So, today I’ll be a little kinder, speak a little softer, and do a little more. That is something I can do. I hope you can, too.