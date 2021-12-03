My 10-year-old son Seth and I enter a familiar place for an annual service project with other boys and leaders from our neighborhood, ready to do some lifting. And what do we lift?
Cans.
Boxes of them. Crates of them. Lined up in neat rows with labels describing their contents. Beans. Veggies. Tuna.
Then there are the bins with smaller boxes. Stuffing mix. Mac and cheese. Instant rice.
There are bags, too. Powdered sugar and brown sugar. Pancake mix. Flour.
There seems to be enough to feed an army. But at Cache Community Food Pantry, these goods come in and go out quickly. The food pantry feeds an estimated 5,500 people each month and serves some 3,000 local families, either directly at the food pantry or community partnerships.
“Our mission is that no one in Cache Valley has to go to bed hungry,” says director Matt Whitaker. “Because of the generosity of the people in the valley, we are able to accomplish that mission.”
This time of year especially Whitaker says local schools, churches, and businesses hold food drives and company contests to gather donations for the food pantry. Individuals buy extra food supplies, maybe a case at a time, and bring them. Local grocery stores gather scratch and dent items. All of these come in large boxes and have to be sorted before being distributed.
That’s where my 10-year-old and I come in.
The food pantry only keeps two full-time employees. Volunteers are essential when sorting thousands of pounds of goods and getting them ready to distribute. About 20 individuals come on a daily basis to help for two to six hours. Groups like mine make appointments to work for an hour or two. The work isn’t hard — just organizing things, lifting things.
It just takes a little time to help.
For the boys and leaders that come with me, it’s time spent laughing and chatting while handing cans to each other. The huge crate of donations we sort gets empty enough that one of the smallest boys has to stand in the crate and hand out the last few items. Scrambling out of the crate is more tricky than getting in. Fortunately, there’s someone tall to lift our boy out.
That’s how the time passes. Sorting. Laughing. Lifting.
“That’s what we try to do here,” Whitaker says. “We try to help people that are in a tight spot. Some folks will come in because something has changed in their life. Maybe they’ve lost a job. Maybe there’s something medical happening. Sometimes we get a person who has just moved in and still hasn’t received that first pay check.
“We try to do more than just feed them today. We connect them with resources so they can sign up for the class that will get them better work. Sometimes we can help them locate a job. It doesn’t always work out that way, but it’s sure great when it does,” he continues. “We help those families save the money they would have spent on groceries. That enables them to maybe pay off a debt or finish a course. Most of the families and individuals who come for help stay with us between one and eight months and then they are back on their feet.”
Because the food pantry is not a government agency, they have more flexibility in who they can help and for how long. Anyone who is struggling can apply for aid and Whitaker will discuss their circumstances, how the food pantry can help, and what other resources they might be able to use.
“Some people come to the food bank for other reasons like age or disability,” Whitaker says. “They will always need help. We are happy to help them.”
Whitaker says that no matter the circumstance that leads people to the food pantry, they are always thankful for the help they receive.
“Thank you to the people who donate! Your donations make such a big difference to these people,” Whitaker says. “It’s the difference between having food on the table. It means so much. One of the reasons I really love this job is that I know it makes a difference in people’s lives. I can’t do that without the generous help of lots of people.”
Whitaker says the food pantry is well stocked with many canned essentials. What it lacks are sufficient basics like cooking oil, sugar, flour, and fresh produce. “We’d love to get in some hams for Christmas. We have plenty of turkeys thanks to a great response from the valley to our radio spot. It would be so nice to have hams to offer for the holidays, too.”
Cash donations are also endlessly helpful. Whitaker says the food pantry’s employees are mostly paid by grants so that cash donations received can go directly to purchasing food, not payroll. Some local grocers offer the food pantry goods at their cost. That’s a big lift.
“It doesn’t seem like much to donate a few dollars at the grocery store, but it really adds up when lots of people give a little,” Whitaker says.
For me and the boys, it’s not about exactly what we give or even how much of it. It’s about doing what we can to help. It’s not really hard to help. It gives a hand up to someone who needs a lift. And the best part is, we helpers feel lifted, too.