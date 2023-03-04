...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected, especially
during the overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Yesterday marked the end of Utah’s fast-paced 2023 General Legislative Session. As a state senator, I had the opportunity to run several bills, including legislation to prevent environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) from being implemented in Utah.
ESG is an investment framework used by some organizations to prioritize environmental and social causes over returns, often resulting in lower performance, as outlined by the Harvard Business Review and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley. Last week in an op-ed about my bill S.B. 97 Public Contract Requirements, which addresses a component of ESG, Patrick Belmont asserted that it was “anti-business, anti-environment, anti-freedom, anti-traditional Utah values, and anti-youth.”
When I ran for office in 2020, I pledged level-headed leadership. I am not driven by emotion, and I seek to present my views and legislation with honesty and integrity, not manipulation, misrepresentation of facts or fear tactics. I consider it an honor and a privilege to represent Cache and Rich counties and I respectfully invite my constituents, including Mr. Belmont, to read S.B. 97 as well as my other legislation.
Contrary to Mr. Belmont’s claims, S.B. 97 does not prevent the state from contracting with businesses that have high environmental standards. It only prevents them from contracting with businesses engaging in economic boycotts for the purpose of furthering their own political agenda. Thus, this bill is pro-business.
Concerns with ESG are not limited to conservative Utah legislators. In November, the Biden administration issued a rule that would place millions of Americans’ retirement funds at risk by allowing retirement plan fiduciaries to consider ESG factors when selecting investments and exercising shareholder rights.
In response, this week, the U.S. Congress passed a resolution challenging this ruling, which Senator Mitt Romney stated, “would [force] fiduciaries to use American’s hard-earned money to advance social causes rather than investing to get the best returns.” Romney continued, “Americans’ retirement is not something to play political games with.”
In his op-ed, Mr. Belmont asserted that S.B. 97 is “un-American” and “heavy-handed,” but I feel preventing ESG standards from seeping into our society is the most American stand we can take. In Utah, we don’t hinder economic prosperity, we work to foster it. Opposing ESG standards promotes smart business decisions and is pro-freedom.
ESG attempts to bypass democracy and transform capitalism into an ideological agenda. Utahns invest their hard-earned money with the desire to maximize profit and have a secure financial future. The state should invest funds with an even higher level of care.
If we sit idly by, ESG will become a threat to our economy, economic freedom and way of life. That is why I am taking steps to prevent that from happening in Utah.
