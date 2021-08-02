My father for 38 years was a school bus driver who got up early, milked a few cows, fed the hogs, horses and chickens, and then picked up and hauled 66 students to North Cache High School. While Dad had interests other than school bus driving, he liked that part of his life and sometimes used driving experiences to inspired moral integrity.
Reaching the legal driver’s age, one of my friends, believing that his use of the family car was too restrictive, sometimes waited until his stepfather was asleep then quietly crept from the house, pushed the car from the garage to the street, started it and had some fun in town without his father ever knowing. Returning, he garaged the auto, turned the speedometer back so it did not reflect his use of the vehicle and quietly got into bed.
His father checked the mileage every morning just to be sure his son had not used the automobile without parental permission. The boy and the dad found it difficult to trust one another, and the son seemed to enjoy his grand game of deceit.
Dad must have heard talk about how my friend was out-smarting his stepdad because one night as he and I milked the cows, Dad spoke.
“Kenneth,” he said, “you have never caused me to distrust you, and I hope I have never caused you to mistrust me. So when you want to take the car, just ask, tell me where you are going and when you expect to return and I will not check the mileage or the gas gauge. Let’s just trust each other.”
Dad never broke his promise, nor did I.
A few months passed as we lived under the rule of trust. One evening I attended a Lewiston friend’s birthday party. After the party was over, my date and I took a country gravel road expecting to reach her home. We were going too fast, and as I applied the brakes the right front wheel “grabbed,” causing the car to roll off the road into a field landing on its top, motor still running.
We were unhurt even though all this happened before seat belts. We escaped after breaking a back seat window. After a long walk, we woke a sleeping family, and the father called my date’s father (we had no telephone at our house) and broke the news that his daughter had been in a car accident but seemed to be unhurt. My date’s father went to Cornish picked up my dad and soon the two fathers faced their offspring who needed no one to tell them how dumb they had been.
Of course I was in the most trouble, having been the reckless driver. Remembering the code of trust, I told Dad I had been going too fast and the accident was my fault. As we used the farmer’s tractor to turn the car upright and were being towed home, Dad remarked that with the roof of the car being so low it was a good thing that we Godfrey’s always sat short. He smiled, but that night I failed to discover any mirth.
I entered my home at about 4 a.m. Dad encouraged me to hurry and tell Mom because she had worried away much of the night. Entering her bedroom she gave me a hug and told me she loved me while I found it difficult to love myself.
Living on a farm the word “driving” was like a familiar friend. There were horses hooked to derrick carts to drive up and back as the Jackson Fork loaded with hay when dumped caused haystacks to cast a larger shadow over the afternoon sun. Sometimes a west wind blew, and stacking loose hay challenged even the best of farm hands.
One windy afternoon horse flies descended on the team I was driving, which caused them to lose focus and carried, too, a visit from my angry father who let me know my driving performance lacked muster. Surprised by Dad’s anger, as well as my own, I jumped from the derrick cart shouting, “I quit,” and ran away. Later I noticed a shadow that remarkably resembled Dad standing over me. His apology made sleeping much easier that night.
Driving embraced cold even as it embraced heat.
One night the winter of 1948-1949 the temperature descended to 40 degrees below zero. The next morning the school, bus parked in the shelter of the Jack Pearce barn near a public highway, refused to start. Dad harnessed our team, hooked them to the front of the bus and sat his heavily clad son, (me) on the fender of the bus, charged with driving the team while he engaged the clutch hoping the bus would start. It did but only after the cold froze one of my ears, causing me to lose some flesh. Driving our team that 1949 morning brought with it not a little pride as the bus grew warm and Dad’s whistle returned.
One fine fall October day in 1944 while on a school playground swing, I saw a fifth grader riding a bicycle come around a corner and accidentally hit my third-grade sister. The bike’s fender found my sister’s leg and left behind a sizeable chunk of flopping skin and a rather deep indentation. I jumped from the swing, carried my sister to a cot and a teacher, and then rode my bike home and found my father in a field plowing. Reaching Dad in what I believed record time, he told me to drive the team home and stable them while he rode the bike to the garage and the car.
Trusting Dad, I did as he asked, and an hour or two and 19 stitches later I learned my sister would be O.K. I learned, too, that Dad and Mom believed I had done something extraordinary by driving the team to the barn, unharnessing them and providing feed to assuage their hunger. This was perhaps my finest driving moment.
While still a youth I watched as Carnel Buxton, utilizing considerable driving skill, encouraged his black team as they strained and strained some more before pulling a stuck beet truck from his sugar beet field to the county road as German prisoners of war, who worked for him, cheered.
Unusual driving adventures followed me into late middle age. One evening my daughter, who only days before had been awarded an Arizona State University doctor of philosophy degree, called and told me she was moving to Texas, having secured a teaching position at Sam Houston State University. She wondered if I would accompany her driving a large Penske Truck that held her belongings. I knew if I said yes, the next few days would be remembered as joy deficient but assented anyway.
To complicate things we were towing a trailer that carried my daughter’s car. This caused me to stay alert and make sure that we could get in and out of places without backing up.
A few miles from Hunstville we began looking for a Penske truck return station. It was our intent to return the trailer, and Kathleen would follow me in her car the few miles to her new home. We found what we thought was the return location, which seemed to rest at the end of a long narrow lane close to a ditch. Reaching the end of the lane we learned we were two miles away from the correct return station and faced the task of backing down the narrow lane.
Praying as I had never prayed before, I was relieved to learn that we could drive around a building and then enter the lane facing the road’s exit without having to do any backing.
We parked in front of Kathleen’s new dwelling early in the afternoon of a Texas August. Beginning the unloading process, sweat became a new friend and fatigue a genuine threat. Suddenly a car arrived, four men disembarked. It was Kathleen’s new colleague from the English Department. They soon had her belongings safe in her apartment. Kathleen left for a few minutes only to return with a bottle of sprite for me, a coke for her, and four ice cold bottles of beer for her new colleagues. It was the right thing to have done, I thought as we all sat and talked while the sun went down in the Texas sky. I believed at that moment that the powers on high approved of beer drinking in August in Texas for all except the boy who had made a covenant with his Dad not to.
The next morning I smiled all the way to the Houston Airport as Kathleen drove. Her driving had an added bonus as I heard her say, “Dad, now I know you really do love me.”
Driving, it appears, comes with moments that are, for a long time remembered.
Kenneth Godfrey a Cache Valley native and retired Latter-day Saint Church Educational System director. For six year he wrote a weekly article on the religion page of the Herald Journal.