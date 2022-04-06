My husband’s great uncle, Al Moser, has lived on the same plot of ground for 46 years. As surely as the sun rises and the snow melts, Uncle Al starts gardening when the seasons turn. His accuracy for determining when it’s safe to plant has a much better track record than any groundhog’s prediction.
About two weeks ago, he opened his garage to tune up his lawnmower and put away his snowblower. His tiller is clean and ready. That’s the sign all our North Logan neighbors watch for that marks the coming of spring.
With yet another year of lower-than-needed snow pack melting off our mountains, I have wondered whether I should be planting a garden or not. I worry about having to cut watering due to rationing right before harvest time and losing my efforts to the summer heat.
To alleviate my fears, I looked up Utah State University’s Center for Water-Efficient Landscaping (CWEL), hoping to find tips for ornamental and vegetable gardening. Boy, did I find them! CWEL’s site has articles and links that talk about how to do more landscaping with less water every year, not just in drought years.
When I called the extension office for more advice, the extension horticulturalist with Utah State University Jaydee Gunnell had this to add; “Historically, gardening is a very popular pastime and people have been able to do it for decades on decades with very little water.”
“Back in the day when people had water rights and ditches,” he continued, “they were able to irrigate their gardens every seven days, whenever their water turn came up. People are really nervous about drought and not being able to water their gardens as much as they have in the past. But research shows that most homeowners put down about twice as much water as their plants actually need. … You can actually get quite a good harvest by irrigating gardens twice a week.”
Expert tips for conserving water include using drip systems, watering in the cooler hours of the day to avoid evaporation, watering on less-windy days, and adjusting systems to limit overspray. Using mulch or bark can help the soil retain water. To help with efficient watering, USU extension and Cache Water District offer free water checks for resident’s home irrigation systems.
The water checks are painless and can save residents both water and money. “We’ll have interns come out and they’ll put out catch cups and put the system on for 10 minutes,” Gunnell said. “Through science and all the technology behind this, we can offer customized irrigation schedules that will help people save on their water consumption in their yards. It’s meant for turf areas, but its fairly easy to to extrapolate into flower beds and gardens as well.”
Incorporating drought tolerant plants in landscaping helps reduce overall watering needs, too. USU extension’s CWEL site has a robust database of suggestions for ornamental trees, shrubs, ground covers, herbs, and grasses that meet five essential criteria:
1) Water conserving.
2) Adapted to Utah’s arid climate and cold winters.
3) Available in the industry.
4) Relatively easy to maintain in the landscape.
and 5) Have desirable landscape characteristics which remain desirable under limited water availability.
Some of Gunnell’s favorite ornamental plants are on the list. He said, “A lot of our native pants obviously have adapted to dry periods: juniper, bigtooth maple, sumac. ... In the nursery industry, through modern genetics and breeding programs, some of these native plants have been really optimized.”
He continued, “One of my favorite plants to put in a garden currently a grow-low sumac. It does well on steep slopes to retain hillsides and soils. In the fall, the sumac goes a myriad of different colors of orange, pink, and red, so it’s a really great shrub to add interest. There’s a lot of flowering sage plants that do really well. There are quite a few really pretty flowering perennials that are low water-use plants as well.”
Gunnell added, “I think that Utahn’s just by nature are good at conserving our natural resources. Even though people are a little bit scared about current situation with drought, I think it also offers opportunities to increase our educational outreach in helping the public.”
“My job as a county extension agent is to help the public with any questions they may have. They are welcome to contact me at my office any time and I’ll do all I can to help people take the fear out of drought.”
With so many resources at my finger tips, I’m feeling well-informed and confident about a garden this summer. I’m choosing some drought tolerant shrubs for accents in my front yard, where we took out the grass last year in favor of rock. The vegetable garden will be spear-headed by my father-in-law with my younger family lending a hand.
And of course, the Moser garden is already on track. It has been for 46 years, sure as the sun shines and the snow melts.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com