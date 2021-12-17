Whenever snow comes early in the winter, I wonder if this will be it — the snow that sticks with us. October’s storm came and went, and so did its snow. But this time, I think the snow is here to stay.
In my neighborhood the snow is a calling card of sorts. An invitation for neighbors to put on their boots and lend each other a hand. It’s happening outside my window as I write. Calvin Moser is shoveling his parents driveway before he even does his own.
Calvin might be the first out, but he won’t be the last. Rusts, Edwards, and Durans will be around with their shovels and their strong backs. Lynn Malmburg will take his snow-moving contraption around and push snow into piles. Dave Fullmer will fire up the skid loader and move those piles into large mounds. The kids love those big sled-worthy piles.
Our state representative Mike Peterson lives down the road. He’s out there with his wife, too, shoveling away. Mayor Damon Cann is his neighbor. He’s got his boots on and is lending a hand. They’re public servants in word and deed, so they pick up their shovels when shoveling needs to be done. They might start with their own houses, but they never stop there. They just keep going until it’s all clear.
I’ve never lived in a neighborhood like this one before, where people go out of their way to help others, but I don’t think it’s a unique one in Cache Valley. I see pickup trucks with their beds packed with shovel-bearing teens up and down the valley, leading me to believe that a good deal of this community cares enough to lend a hand.
How rare that is in the world at large.
Everywhere else I have lived — and I have lived in over 25 cities — most people tend to look out for themselves first and foremost. Exceptions are few and far between. I think that’s why bystanders pull out their cameras when they see a human offering another human kindness; it’s rare. Countless others may be passing by, but only one person stops to lend a hand.
Sometimes, that one person’s actions snowball. Other’s join in to push the stalled car out of the intersection or help the family of ducks cross the road. Kindness spreads.
Maybe that’s why Cache Valley itself is such a wonderful place to live. In a place where people tend to be exceptionally kind, the many small actions of many community members snowball.
And then, it doesn’t matter how deep the snow is. With so many people willing to lend a hand, the storm’s damage is cleared away.
It’s happened time and again when this spring’s severe wind toppled trees and when October’s snow broke so many limbs. The neighbors came out in force, moving from one house to another to clear debris. It has happened on my street and on many others.
It happened at the end of our December Pack Meeting. The tables and chairs that took an hour to set up were down and away in five minutes.
It happened when Ann Neville’s wonderful holiday display of nativities ended at our church. Hundreds of nativities filled the entire church gymnasium and the largest classroom. Thousands of individual pieces had to be individually wrapped and carefully packed to preserve them. A daunting task for tiny Mrs. Neville.
But though she needed to give lots of directions, she was not without helpers. Many of the same neighbors I see hauling chain saws and wielding snow shovels showed up to wrap statues of baby Jesus in tissue paper. With the fifty-something helpers ranging in age from six to eighty-six, the work that would have taken Mrs. Neville hours took 90 minutes.
I try to lend a hand whenever I can, so I was there wrapping and boxing, too. My teenage kids hefted boxes and folded tables to save me from walking too much (I’ve got a small foot injury at the moment).
When the work was nearly done, I rested my foot, sitting on the edge of the stage overlooking the gym and watching my neighbors at work. How they laughed and talked while they worked. How they listened to each other and helped each other. It didn’t seem to be a sacrifice for them to come and give their time. They just came and gave.
And it was a joy.
Like we were sitting in a cup of friendship, steeping in the warmth of each other’s loving service. I missed that so much during last year’s pandemic-style holiday. It feels good to serve together again.
I’ve heard it said that the best gifts are gifts of time. I suppose that means something different for every person. For me, it means setting aside the things that might be pressing on me to help someone else. Or even better, help someone to help someone else; taking time to think beyond myself.
Sharing a little time might mean making a phone call or writing an email. It might mean other things, too, like buying a gift or sending a card. It might mean scooping the change from the car console or the bottom of the purse for the food bank or the toy drive.
It might mean picking up a shovel.
Because when we stick together, it doesn’t matter what kind of storm comes our way. Wind, rain, snow, pandemic… All of these disasters will come and go. We are here to stay.