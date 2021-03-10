A few weeks ago Texas was covered with record breaking snow. The state’s electrical grids could not keep people warm or protect property, neither private nor public, from freezing. Some people froze to death. Others suffered. Billions of dollars are needed to repair, and in many cases rebuild, modern freeze-resistant electrical producing facilities in the Lone Star State.
I was born and raised in the central Texas hills. Most years we had a snow storm or two. We kids scraped and carried snow to make a muddy snowman. Mother mixed milk, sugar and freshly fallen snow. We sat by the fireplace and ate Texas “ice cream.” Usually only a few inches of snow fell and melted quickly on warm soil. The menfolk scattered hay for the cattle to eat until the snow melted. I remember only a couple of times when livestock had to be fed more than a day or two.
A short time before I was drafted into the military, 10 inches of snow fell —one of the largest snowfalls on record. Grass and forage was covered with snow for several days. We burned pear for the cattle. Burning pear means using a kerosene flame thrower to burn thorns off of prickly pear cacti. I swung the 10-gallon pressurized tank around my neck and lit the burner at the end of a 6-foot steel pipe. Cattle recognized the burner’s roar and came running, shoved me around, fought one another and gobbled up hot cacti. Dad cut branches off live oak trees adding green leaves for goats.
Recently, when Texas was suffering from a record snowfall, days were unusually warm and sunny in Cache Valley. Crocuses were in full bloom in my yard. Tulips pushed through dead maple leaves in my flower beds. A bird examined a gourd bird house that usually is not occupied until April. Several times this year we’ve had a little snow fall and melt in a couple of days. Winter here has given way to spring most of this year. In my wildest dreams, I would never have thought of Utah being warmer than Texas.
Utah spring should not be a surprise. Many climate models warn us of rising temperatures in Utah with precipitation occurring more frequently as rain, less snow accumulation and earlier snowmelt. Some experts suggest less snow and earlier spring snowmelt could lead to droughts and water shortage in our mountain west on a frequent basis.
As we Utahns enjoy earlier spring, but it’s the result of the planet getting warmer. Earth’s average surface temperature has risen a little over two degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century. The recent change is driven largely by us — humans spewing increasing amounts of carbon dioxide emission and other “waste” into the atmosphere. Most of the climate warming occurred in the past four decades. Last year, 2020 tied for the warmest year on record.
Spring weather in late February and early March makes Utah life a lot more comfortable. But in northern areas like Greenland and the Arctic, ice sheets are decreasing in mass. NASA data show Greenland lost an average of 279 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2019. Global sea level rose about 8 inches in the last century. Eigtht inches does not seem like much, but the rate of sea level rise has nearly doubled in the last century and is accelerating. It’s hard to argue that we comfortable Utahns are not benefiting from the pain and loss of others.
Sadly a lot of Americans, including some Loganites, ask why should we care? As the sea level rises, jobs will be created to dam off the lowlands and pump sea water back into the ocean. If little old Holland is able to fence off the ocean, surely Texas can do better and figure out a way to keep their state prosperous when a few inches of snow messes up their electrical grid.
Trying to turn the Gulf of Mexico into something like the below-sea-level areas of Holland doesn’t make sense. But it could make rich people richer and create jobs, jobs, jobs. Not only would it take a large group of wealthy people to build the dykes, but it would require a super large number of different kinds of people to maintain and enlarge the dykes and pump the water back into rapidly rising sea levels.
Meanwhile, we need to develop a way to convince people in water-rising areas how lucky they are. They will have jobs and they can drive their 4 wheelers on land they liberate from the sea. It might help if we invent and promote a mudmobile. If we play our cards right, we can sit in our beautiful valley and use the public lands surrounding us. We’ll have to keep quiet that some of everyone’s taxes go to maintaining the public lands because it belongs to all Americans.
A squirrel ran down a power line outside my window. The sun just peaked over the mountains. Snow caps the high peaks. Those open spots and drying trails call. This is not an April Fool’s column; it is a reminder how fortunate we are to live in a public land state. And because we do, we have a responsibility to keep the land healthy and educate users to take care of it.