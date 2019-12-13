Let’s pretend.
Let’s imagine the retail apocalypse wasn’t happening and that you inherited an abandoned building in downtown Logan — one of those buildings with some history and charm that just needs sprucing up and a few repairs here and there.
You also inherited a good sum of money and have all the time you need to establish your dream business in that quaint, old structure. No skinflint landlord to worry about, no bill-collectors breathing down your neck, and as an extra bonus, no liquor-license obstacles in your way.
Don’t forget, we’re pretending here.
So what kind of business would you put in your fantasy urban retail space? This week I asked that question on the Herald Journal’s social media pages and got quite a few responses. It appears I’m not the only one who daydreams about such things.
Some people misunderstood the question and responded with ideas for what they’d like to see downtown as opposed to what they’d like to create themselves, and that’s OK. All of the input was fun to see.
The most common ideas were exactly what you’d expect: a craft brewery or brew pub, a high-end restaurant, a specialty market, a coffee shop/bookstore, a craft store, a bakery, a hobby shop, a cocktail lounge.
Also mentioned, and perhaps a bit more adventurous, were places like a hands-on science museum, a wellness center, a plus-sized clothing store, a “quality” shoe store, a play cafe for moms and their children, a board-game cafe, a vegan restaurant, a maker space, a teen club, a comedy club and an “old time pharmacy.”
Notably absent were antique shops, tattoo parlors and law offices — three things our central business district has no shortage of right now.
Of course, people weren’t proposing just any bookstore, bakery, lounge, etc. All of the envisioned retail outlets would have special features to provide a rich experience for customers. For example, the word “classy” popped up repeatedly among people wanting to open nightspots — or as one guy put it, “not a dive” — while “cozy” was the operative word among those who would open their own downtown bookstore.
“Throw in some poetry, book-reading and open-mic nights and you’re set,” wrote one proponent of a book nook. “ ... comfy throw pillows to really settle in.”
The person behind the board game cafe idea also pictured open-mic nights, along with a stage for musicians and regular local art exhibits. And the woman who dreamed up the holistic living center had a long list of items in her business plan, including a counseling office, play therapy, reflexology, reiki, yoga, parenting classes, nutrition classes, suicide-prevention resources, stress management products, self-help books and more.
Wow. Although this place certainly wouldn’t appeal to everybody, it would offer a heck of a lot of products and services for the people it did appeal to, and it sounds like the owner would indeed be creating her dream establishment as opposed to serving as a mere absentee owner who only shows up occasionally to collect the cash and make the low-paid, part-time teenage employees nervous.
This would-be merchant also seems keen on community building, which is something many people responding to the newspaper’s social media post alluded to. They want their dream businesses to bring people together and retain a strong local connection.
“We need more ma and pa shops, not stores that are nationally known,” wrote one person on the thread in response to a flurry of suggestions for more chain stores and restaurants in Logan.
Another commenter implored locals to support the homegrown businesses that are already in operation here.
“We have so many awesome stores in Logan that do 90% of what people have stated,” she said, contrasting existing local businesses to all the ideas presented for new ones. “Do we support them? I sure hope so. I hate seeing businesses close. I hate seeing so many empty buildings in the valley.”
Which brings us back to the “retail apocalypse,” a phrase coined a couple of years ago to describe a nationwide decline in brick-and-mortar stores of all types brought on by the rise of online shopping, among other economic factors.
As things now stand, maybe none of our ideas for filling that vacant downtown building and creating our dream businesses stand a chance of succeeding, with the obvious exception of eateries, pubs, show venues and, yes, antique stores.
Tourism helps. Towns like Jackson, Park City and Bozeman have no problem keeping specialty stores in business.
A couple of years ago, while driving up the West Coast, I was delighted to discover the town of Ashland, Oregon, which is only about half the size of Logan but has 10 times the activity in its downtown. Ashland sits along the popular Pacific Crest Trail and is home to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, both big tourist draws. It’s packed with specialty shops, pubs and eateries of all sorts, much like Logan residents picture in their ideal downtown.
The fact that a “tea shop” could make it in Ashland tells you something about the place.
If all the current efforts to invigorate downtown Logan and attract more visitors to Cache Valley yield results, we could be headed in that direction. Or who knows, maybe people in places like Logan will turn back to community-based commerce after finally developing fatigue for cookie-cutter chain stores and the faceless, sterile world of online shopping. Lord knows a lot of people are wishing such a thing would happen, as evidenced by all the feedback offered in this week’s vacant-building challenge.
But I can’t leave the topic without noting one particularly funny and telling suggestion from an HJ reader. (There’s always a wise guy in the bunch, right?) In answer to the question of what he’d put in his inherited downtown building, this person had a simple one-word answer: Maverik.