When you spend most of your life chained to a desk, reading, writing and fielding phone calls, experiences in nature and wildlife encounters become cherished — and I’m not talking about encounters with the sometimes wild and ferocious native species known as the angry newspaper reader.
For me, this year has been a pretty good one for wildlife sightings, despite not getting out much. I’ve enjoyed close looks at an owl, a rattlesnake, an osprey, a skunk, sandhill cranes, grouse, turtles, ibis, garter snakes, frogs, hummingbirds, hawks, vultures, deer and lots of butterflies.
However, my most notable experience of the natural world in 2019 didn’t involve one of these noble creatures. It involved bugs. Mormon crickets, to be exact. Legions of them.
I came across the crickets — which I later learned aren’t technically crickets at all but a type of katydid — while driving alone across Nevada on I-80 on the way back from a trip to Oregon and Northern California.
As most Utahns know well, this is a desolate stretch of road full of mirages both visual and psychological. Just in the 200-mile leg from Reno to Winnemucca, I relived most of my childhood, exorcised two or three demons, came up with a couple of humanity-saving inventions and curiously started talking to myself, something I rarely do. Then I decided to pull over for a little break at a deserted freeway exit somewhere between Golconda and Valmy, two towns with “Twilight Zone” names if you’ve ever heard one.
Driving down the ramp, the pavement suddenly changed color, and I could hear a crunching sound beneath my tires.
“What the … ?”
As I pulled to a premature a stop, I finally started to realize what was going on. The car was driving over a thick bed of large, reddish-brown bugs that were part of a major insect infestation the likes of which I’d never seen, and a closer look revealed the somewhat horrifying reality that these bugs were mating en masse.
I shot some pictures, but my blurry phone camera couldn’t capture the immensity of the insect horde, and every time I tried to get down closer for a good angle, they quickly scattered. So the photo you see here is a pitiful representation of the dramatic scene I came across that surreal day in the Nevada desert.
I texted the photo, such as it was, to my wife, Anita, who works at the USDA’s Poison Plant Research Lab in Logan and knows a lot about the Western landscape and environment.
“Those are Mormon crickets on the move,” she texted back.
“Wow,” I thought. “I’m right here seeing exactly what the history books have talked about, and it’s every bit as ominous as the stories say.”
Was this a routine natural event for that area? I wasn’t able to answer that question in a quick search on the internet, but a couple of weeks later, Mormon crickets made a rare appearance on the far north end of Cache Valley that made me think what I saw was not bug-business as usual and that the crickets were having an unusually active summer, much like the painted lady butterflies that migrated through Cache Valley in large numbers in the late spring.
An unusually wet spring to the south of us was credited for the butterfly population explosion. Maybe the same goes for the Mormon crickets. In any case, I was very interested to hear Bracken Henderson of Franklin County Extension describe the July infestation between Dayton and Oxford in a column he wrote for the Preston Citizen newspaper. He portrayed the natural event in a colorful, epic way that lent some credence to my own dramatic descriptions to friends.
“They can be found in localized hoards climbing walls, fence posts and even power poles in the area,” Henderson wrote. “Fields are being inundated as rivers of the near mouse-sized insects flow from the higher elevations into the foothills.”
“Near mouse-sized” might be a stretch, at least with the crickets I saw, but I’m not going accuse Henderson of exaggeration. Mormon crickets on the move are a heck of a sight to see, and I’m glad to add them to my personal list of 2019 wildlife sightings.