Crickets.
When you work at a newspaper, you are always trying to anticipate how readers will react to what’s printed, but more often than not you just get silence.
Sometimes this means nobody read the item in question, but not always. Articles, photos and columns in the paper are scanned and perused by readers on many different levels, and the splash or ripples they make in the community simply aren’t always measurable.
Online comments and “likes” can be revealing, but only certain types of newspaper content generate a lot of social media response — crime and controversy mostly — and what I’m more interested in is what goes on quietly inside readers’ minds, never to be outwardly expressed.
I was thinking about this recently after the paper printed a letter to the editor that in my opinion was very poorly written, even more poorly reasoned, and full of invective and personal insult bordering on the ridiculous.
I know The Herald Journal gets criticized for running letters like this (a policy I’ve defended many times on this page as a necessary part of hosting an “open forum”), but the criticism only comes from people on the opposite side of such rants. What about those in the same camp of the letter writer? Certainly many of them find the letters cringeworthy too.
Are they embarrassed to see their very own views expressed in such crude, caustic and downright crazy ways? Does it make them at all question their own beliefs and opinions?
“Gosh, that guy sounds like an idiot. Hmmmm.”
If I could get inside readers’ heads, I’d want to explore not only this but many of the subtle impressions created by the headlines, articles and images in newspapers. This goes for news websites too.
Back in the 1980s, when the newspaper industry was trying desperately to attract disenfranchised young readers, I attended a presentation by a company that used special equipment to track readers’ eye movements as they paged through newspapers and magazines. This couldn’t actually tell us what people were thinking, but it did offer clues.
It was fascinating to see how readers’ eyes jumped incessantly around a page, lighting upon this and that like bees in a field of wildflowers, sometimes returning to do it all over again and only rarely scanning through an entire article.
It was about this time that the term “eye candy” became popular among print-media analysts, and new publications like USA Today began exploiting readers’ attraction to bright, shinny objects.
Serious journalists, however, want to be more than this. Great visuals are a big part of great journalism, but the overall goal is to be informative and compelling. We hate to think no readers will see that brilliant piece of reporting halfway through our article on the inspirational cancer survivor, the standout athlete or the uncovered government misdeed.
Several years ago, The Herald Journal assembled a focus group of nonsubscribers in an attempt to find out what we could do to broaden our audience. The session had many interesting takeaways, but the only thing I still remember about it was one middle-aged woman’s surprising reason for canceling her subscription to the paper: She had compulsive tendencies and could not put the darn thing down. She felt driven to read every word in each day’s edition — every story, every letter, every comic, every classified ad. It was monopolizing her time.
Well, that level of reader engagement is more than even the most aggressive newspaper marketer could hope for or want, especially since it ultimately led to one less subscriber. But it’s an interesting twist on newspaper readership and a fun story to tell when the topic comes up.
Here’s another curiosity I’ve come across in a long career of interacting with newspaper audiences: Quite a few regular readers don’t distinguish between news, opinion and advertising. They call letters to the editor “articles.” They call articles “ads.” They call personal columns “news stories.”
This is frustrating because the difference between these three components in the traditional newspaper format are critical to understand. An article is an ideally unbiased report about something going on in the world, a letter to the editor or column is a personal essay offering an opinion or individual take on a subject, and an advertisement is newspaper space purchased to promote a business, cause or product.
Newspapers operate on the assumption most readers know this, but you’d be surprised, and we don’t help matters when we sometimes blur the lines ourselves.
Recently, the Herald Journal print edition contained an advertising insert on laser eye surgery that looked like news content, and I was happy that a reader emailed me to complain this should have been clearly identified as promotional. That’s not my department, but I sent an email to the supplement’s creators to request this be addressed in the next printing.
Newspaper journalists don’t and can’t know how every piece of content is being received and processed by the reading public — what exists behind the silence, in other words. But we do need to go about our business in good faith, using the best judgement we can summon to best serve the public interest.
In the meantime, I will continue to argue that those crazy letters to the editor have a place in the paper and the public square, and I have a strong sense that the authors are hurting their causes more than helping.
Of course, only the crickets know the answer.