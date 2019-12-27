Visiting the Cache County Jail website to see who has been arrested is part of many local residents’ morning routine.
Wake up, shower, pour a caffeinated drink, check Facebook, get kids out the door, check the jail booking page, kiss spouse, head to work. Or better yet, save the internet searches until you get to work. The boss won’t notice; he or she is probably doing the same thing.
Think I’m exaggerating? Over the years, I’ve talked to several people who say they monitor the Cache Valley arrests almost daily, which recently prompted me to phone the jail and try to confirm a long-held suspicion that this is a widespread practice. Feeding into my hunch has been a phenomenon all of us at The Herald Journal have witnessed for years — the fact that news items about local arrests typically generate the most clicks of any articles at hjnews.com, with the possible exception of stories about new restaurants and anything strange.
Lt. Roy Hall, the Cache County Jail commander, didn’t have any numbers at his fingertips when I called, but after checking with the Sheriff’s Office IT department, the lieutenant reported the jail’s online booking page gets around 22,000 hits per week, more than twice as many hits as he himself guessed.
Hall got a chuckle out of my shtick about people scanning the latest arrests every a.m. as faithfully as brushing their teeth.
“Yep,” he said. “Go check to see who was arrested in the last 24 hours since the last time they checked the morning before. See if they’ve got a friend or an ex-boyfriend, ex-spouse or something in the jail.”
On a more serious note, Hall said making booking information available online is a service he and his boss, Sheriff Chad Jensen, view as vital for public safety and information dissemination purposes, even though it is not required by law. “It’s a public record that the public has a right to see, and we do our best to protect that information to make sure it’s not used in a malicious way,” Hall said.
If you’ve been to the jail website, which I’m starting to think almost everyone and their brother has, you know what he means by “protect.” Visitors wanting to download booking photos must provide an electronic signature and agree to a long list of stipulations, including that they will not use the photos on websites that collect jail mugshots en masse and demand payment from the subjects to take the photos down. Extortion, in other words.
The Utah State Legislature passed a law last spring banning the use of booking photos in this fashion, but the Cache County Jail had already been prohibiting the practice for several years. Interestingly, when Salt Lake County started running into problems with the predatory websites earlier in the decade, the county decided to copyright all of its jail mugshots, Hall said. The photos were still available to private citizens and the news media but could not be used by anyone the county determined to be abusing the service.
I remember running across the mugshot of a local teenager I knew on one of the exploitative websites several years ago. It was disturbing. He’d been busted for marijuana possession, and his face flashed up on the screen to the accompaniment of some bone-rattling electronic music and a headline that said something like, “Be on the lookout for …”
Who comes up with this kind of business model? Reptilians?
Another, somewhat less sinister commercial use of jail mugshots is posting the photos online or in print publications for entertainment value, and this practice actually isn’t outlawed in Utah or expressly prohibited by the Cache County Jail. We’ve all seen the clickbait images for this kind of thing: best prisoner hairdos, “jailhouse babes,” celebrity booking photos, etc.
Hall said a lot of these photos come from lockups in Florida, where the laws on jail mugshots are lax and mass downloading is easy. It’s been years now, but I remember someone showing me a publication distributed in Ogden that was devoted exclusively to jail booking photos, hundreds of them in a single edition. It was on newsprint in a tabloid format and had ads from bail bondsmen and the like. I don’t think it’s still around. I hope it’s not still around.
I’m ashamed to say this, but I was at a gathering of newspaper editors not long ago where publication of every local jail mugshot was suggested as a way to boost readership. Community newspapers may be adjusting to a new normal, but that’s not the normal we’ll be seeking at The Herald Journal as long as I’m here. Yes, we report crime news and publish booking photos, but traditional news judgement is applied to these decisions — considerations such as seriousness of a crime, victim impact and community safety.
While I had Lt. Hall on the phone, I thought I’d ask a few other questions about jail booking photos that I’ve always been curious about. Do suspects ever make faces or obscene gestures when they’re marched in front of the camera? Also, some crime suspects are actually smiling in their mugshots. What’s up with that?
“The purpose of a mugshot is to get a good photograph of a person so that we can have a clear photo to identify them in the future,” Hall said. “Let’s say they’re … sticking their tongue out. We’re not going to take a photo like that. We’re going to make sure they’re standing straight up to the best of their ability and looking at the camera with eyes open like a passport photo would be.”
He added: “We do have people that smile for mugshots. You get on there (the jail website) and you’re going to see all different kinds of things.”
Mostly what you see, from my experience, is very sad and disturbing faces — the faces of people not at all at their best who are strung out on drugs, drunk, disheveled, defeated, defiant, confused, deranged or who knows what else. If you want to get depressed about life, go check out the day’s booking photos. Just pray you don’t end up seeing a loved one.