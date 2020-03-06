My ancestors were slave owners in the Deep South, and many fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War. In fact, my great-great grandfather Evander McNair was a brigadier general in the war who is portrayed in a statue at the Vicksburg battlefield historical site.
Even though I think American slavery was one of history’s worst abominations and that my kinfolk were on the wrong side of the conflict, I have a measure of pride for their military service, as one does for anyone stepping forward to make the ultimate sacrifice. Many were young men simply following the drumbeat of provincial allegiance — something very difficult for anyone to see outside of or step away from.
So why does it make me mad when I see people in Cache Valley and elsewhere in the West flying Confederate battle flags on their pickup trucks and outside of their homes?
First, because it’s a direct affront to African Americans, whose ancestors lived under the repressive system the flag represents. But it also troubles me because I’m guessing the locals displaying the flag have no link to the South. They’re flaunting a symbol with a tremendous amount of historical baggage that they personally have no connection with.
They don’t know the horror, the shame or even the pride (complicated and conflicted though it may be) that this image conjures up for those associated with it, yet they’re treating it like just any brash bumper-sticker message plastered on the back of a vehicle.
The other day, I almost went up to one of our local faux Confederates to announce my slave-holding family roots and express my feelings about him using the battle flag for a pop political statement. But, frankly, he looked too big and mean to approach, and I don’t think he’d have gotten my point anyway. I might have come away with a black eye, and I might have darn well deserved one for violating my own credo of letting everyone freely express their views, whatever those might be.
But before taking this topic any further, I should note I am not actually from the South; both of my parents were. They grew up in rural Mississippi and joined a wave of migrants to the Intermountain West after World War II, eventually raising a family in Denver, far from muggy Mississippi with all of its historical heaviness.
It was during childhood trips back to my parents’ hometowns that I learned about our links to slavery and the Confederacy. One of my grandmothers once showed us an old ledger from a family mercantile that recorded slave transactions, and she had receipts from some of those sales, including two signed by former U.S. presidents. James Polk was one of them, and I don’t recall the other.
The ledger entries were chilling in their matter-of-factness. A young slave girl was traded for store goods, including a sack of flour. A male slave’s physical size and fitness to work were described.
Our trips to Mississippi were in the 1960s, at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, but I never heard anyone talk about the issues that were being raised. Of course, I was just a kid and probably wouldn’t have understood much about it anyway.
What I did understand was that blacks and whites were strictly segregated throughout Mississippi. In my mother’s hometown of Mount Olive, a tiny burg between Jackson and Hattiesburg on U.S. Highway 49, the two races only mixed at the general store in the downtown area. The one exception was maids and housekeepers, who came over from “The Quarters” or “The Bottoms” to work for white families in what was very much a throwback to the days of slavery.
If you saw the 2011 movie “The Help,” you know what I’m talking about.
As a kid, I always wondered what life was like in the black sections of Mount Olive, and this curiosity was heightened in more recent years when a black athlete from that tiny town, the late Steve McNair, became a star quarterback in the National Football League.
Notice Steve’s last name is the same as my Confederate general forefather. McNair was my mother’s maiden name and is my middle name. I don’t know for sure, but I’m guessing Steve’s ancestors were the slaves of my ancestors — thus the shared surname. Who knows, we probably share some DNA as well.
Amazingly, my long-time wish to know more about the other side of Mount Olive life was answered recently when, quite by accident, I came across a highly acclaimed 2011 memoir by a black man who grew up there during the very years of my childhood visits.
I was fascinated by the details in W. Ralph Eubanks’ 230-page book, “Ever Is a Long Time: A Journey into Mississippi’s Dark Past,” and I finished it in just two sittings.
In addition to providing a glimpse into everyday life among blacks in Mount Olive during the 1960s, Eubanks recounts the efforts afoot at that time to thwart integration in Mississippi. He personally witnessed some of these efforts, but his book delves much deeper into the subject, using the files of Mississippi’s Sovereignty Commission, unsealed in 1989, which document the state-run agency’s clandestine efforts to spy on blacks suspected of civil rights activity.
I was shocked to learn that slain civil rights activist Medgar Evers had been an occasional visitor to a black home in Mount Olive. Evers was one of many Mississippi activists under surveillance by the Sovereignty Commission, but so were Eubanks’ parents, who had no outward involvement in the cause. Their crime: being educated blacks, or in the regional vernacular, “uppity negroes.”
Yeah, those were some of the things going on in that small Mississippi town while I romped with my white cousins and learned many other aspects of Southern life — from gigging frogs, to plopping peanuts in bottles of Coke, to fending off chiggers, to facing one’s family history.