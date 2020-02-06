People need people.
That’s something that really hit home for me after learning about the recent death of Des Devin, the disabled daredevil in the beat-up old football helmet who used to cross Main Street in his wheelchair without the aid of a traffic light.
Although Devin’s life stands as a shining example of self determination, his unique story also underscores the fact that we all get by with a little help from our friends.
After a car accident in 1973 left him barely able to function and speak, Devin spent 25 years in nursing homes before one of his caretakers, a woman named Gertrude, inspired him to trade in that dismal existence for a better life. As he told the story in a 2004 Herald Journal article, Devin “escaped” from the nursing home and spent five years homeless in Salt Lake City and Logan, all the while holding onto the dream of owning his own home.
His quest was greatly complicated by limited income, limited mobility and impaired speech, but with a helping hand from a number of people in Cache Valley, the seemingly insurmountable obstacles were overcome.
Des claimed he was led to Logan via a message delivered by a mystical bird — a crow named Harry, to be exact. Whether or not you believe such a thing could happen doesn’t matter. It turned out that Cache Valley, the place we all call home and know to be filled with uncommonly caring people, was indeed the perfect place for Des. Here, he came in contact with just the right individuals and got assistance in just the right measures to realize his dream and live out his life in relative independence.
I’ve been getting choked up all week thinking about it.
Joylynn Nelson, who befriended and gave assistance to Des when he lived on the streets in Logan, said many people helped her companion in many different ways over the years. While Nelson and a handful of helpers went the extra mile, countless other community members stepped up with small acts of kindness.
“It takes a village to raise a child,” according to the often-quoted African proverb. I would amend that to say it takes a village to get all of us through this earthy sojourn, whether some of us want to admit it or not.
I met and talked to Des in the Caffe Ibis about a week before Christmas 2012. The approximate date has stuck in my mind because it was only a few days before the much-anticipated last day of the Mayan calendar, when some people were predicting the end of the world while others were marking the date as the beginning of humankind’s shift to a new, enlightened age — aka, the “New Earth.”
Half jokingly, I mentioned this to Des, and in his difficult-to-follow speech, he said something I didn’t expect:
“The New Earth is already here. Most people just don’t recognize it yet.”
I didn’t see Des at the Caffe Ibis again after that, because I think it was about the time he was forced to stop crossing Main Street because of one-too-many traffic citations. My son rented a house two doors down from Des on 500 North, and I would see him outside occasionally when I went to visit my son’s family, but I never did stop to talk. Although set far back from the street and in serious need of repair, the house had a certain vibrance about it, enhanced by the presence of regular visitors and multiple cats.
If a new day is indeed dawning — or has already dawned, as Des suggested — you have to think it will be one filled with helpful and kindhearted people like this determined-yet-needy man encountered after being mysteriously led to our valley.