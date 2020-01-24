My small family has lived here now for 25 years, almost to the day, and it occurred to me recently that in this time we’ve gotten to know Logan and Cache Valley about as well as anybody. Yet somehow we are still outsiders.
We know the speed traps, the shortcuts, the trustworthy service providers, the store clerks, the hiking trails, the fishing holes, the weather patterns, the issues, the history, the prevailing attitudes and plenty of the secrets. Yet somehow we are still outsiders.
We’ve planted tree saplings here that have grown into giants. We’ve earned diplomas and degrees, paid taxes, gotten into car crashes, lost many beloved pets, watched big buildings go up and come down. We’ve battled and survived cancer. Yet somehow we are still outsiders.
It’s a funny thing. And I’m sure my wife, son and I aren’t the only “move-ins” to Cache Valley or any other semi-rural community who have felt a tinge of alienation even after so many years. It makes you wonder how much time would be enough to finally feel completely at home in some places. Fifty years? Two or three generations? Never?
This is not a rap on the local populace. Cache Valley is full of wonderful, welcoming people. It’s just an observation that seems worthy of discussion in a newspaper column. I’m not even saying being an “outsider” in Cache Valley is uncomfortable or involves hostility of any kind. It just is.
Of course, these perceptions could all be in my head — my stuff to deal with, as it were. Isn’t that what most things in life ultimately come down to?
But if there really is a touch of psychological distance between natives and long-established move-ins like me, I’m thinking it has less to do with the classic friction created by population influx than it has to do with simple differences in worldview.
Newcomers from southern Idaho, Park Valley, Star Valley and Rich County probably feel right at home here not long after their first snow cone or trip to Macey’s. My family came from the Denver area, which, although still pretty close geographically, is miles and miles away culturally.
Despite how much we’ve assimilated, how many friends we’ve made and how many snow cones we’ve eaten, our outlook on life may always be just different enough to make us outsiders — like, say, a couple of Connecticut Yankees moving to Luckenbach, Texas — and that difference could indeed stretch over generations.
My brother and his wife moved from Colorado to Alabama in the 1980s and raised two children there. Both of the kids left the state once they reached adulthood, and I was surprised to find out recently that the youngest never felt like she belonged in Alabama, despite being a native. As evidence, she pointed out something I’d never noticed: She had no Southern accent.
That’s how persistent cultural and family influences can be. Religion and politics are sometimes part of the equation when newcomers don’t fit in fully someplace, especially a place as homogeneous as Cache Valley, but I contend there is something bigger at play. People from different parts of the country just don’t see things alike or act alike, and that can make interaction a little ticklish.
I meet and talk to a lot of people in my job as a newspaper editor and can’t help but pick up on some of the verbal and nonverbal cues. Something about me puts folks with deep Cache Valley roots slightly on guard, and something about them does the same to me.
It’s not a huge deal, but it’s there.
“So if it’s not a big deal, why are you even writing about this?” I can hear some readers wondering right now. “Leave well enough alone. You’re just trying to stir things up.”
That reaction would be an example of the very thing I’m talking about.
I understand, though. No community wants outsiders coming in and passing judgement on their way of life. But even if move-ins like me keep our big mouths shut, we can’t help but disrupt the status quo simply by being who we are — liberal, conservative, churchgoing or otherwise.
Sorry everybody.
But let me shift gears here to address the real topic I wanted to take up when I sat down to write this column, before my words and sentences veered off in a totally unintended direction. That topic is sense of place.
As far as dots on the map go, Cache Valley really engenders a strong sense of place, don’t you think? Nestled between beautiful mountain ranges at the intersection of several creeks and rivers, it’s simply an ideal setting for a community.
Everyone feels this immediately when they enter the valley, and all enjoy the comfortable embrace of the place as long as they are here, even the many college students bound for lives elsewhere.
A few years ago, The Herald Journal published a book compiling the local history columns of A.J. Simmonds, former curator of USU Special Collections. I edited the book and particularly enjoyed one of A.J.’s columns that referred to Cache Valley as “God’s Lap” — a nickname he heard on local radio one day while arriving back home with his family from a trip to southern Utah.
“That’s why I say that the phrase ‘God’s Lap’ is not a bad one to describe Cache Valley,” Simmonds wrote. “There is a helluva lot of nothing in Utah, and we drove through much of it that week.”
Like Simmonds and the radio DJ, I seized on the phrase and decided to title the book “In God’s Lap.” Since most of the population here is religious and many of Simmonds’ columns dealt with matters related to the dominate faith, it seemed fitting. Plus, be you religious or not, you have to admit the valley’s geography fits the description.
Bottom line: Cache Valley offers an uncommonly strong sense of place, whether you are of pioneer stock, have lived here 25 years or moved in yesterday.