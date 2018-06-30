I have a rant to go on about government officials who relentlessly shield themselves from public contact. As a journalist, I find it an irritating impediment to news gathering, and as a citizen, I find it an infuriating abuse of power.
This is especially true on the local level. If governors and members of Congress answered every phone call and email from every citizen, it would monopolize too much of their time and might even be impossible, so I’m willing to acknowledge they’re justified in screening their calls and sending out form-letter responses. But small-town mayors, county officials and department directors should by definition be accessible to the public, and they certainly have the time to pick up the phone now and again to address the concerns of constituents, despite what their dutiful secretaries might tell you.
Many people consider local newspapers public agencies of a sort that are obligated to serve and be responsive to their communities — you know, the Fourth Estate and all that — and I can tell you that few of the reporters and editors I’ve worked with have ever hesitated to pick up the phone when it rings. It’s rare that you’ll even find an editor this side of the New York Times who screens phone calls to any large degree.
From my experience, about a fourth of incoming calls are complaints, and another fourth are from people who chew up valuable time with non-essential conversation. But interacting with the public is simply part of the job.
A recent attempt of mine to phone a city administrator in a certain Cache Valley town brought this personal sore spot to the forefront. In this particular situation, I was working on a small news story for the next day’s paper, a really rather trivial item, and needed to call the city administrator in question for some information and maybe a quote.
I’m not going to reveal his name or the town here, because my intention is not to shame him publicly. I do hope, however, that he is reading this and recognizes the motus operandi as his own. Others with the same MO might see this as well and hopefully take a cue from it.
Before dialing the town’s general phone number, I asked one of the Herald Journal’s reporters if he knew the administrator. He gave me the man’s name but quickly added, “You won’t be allowed to speak with him. His receptionist screens all of his calls, and after putting you on hold, she always comes back and says he’s busy. Always.”
Here’s how my phone call went, just as foretold:
Her: “Hello, this is (blank) city. May I help you?”
Me: “Yes, I’d like to speak to the city administrator.”
Her: “Sure. What is it in regards to?”
Me: “I am with the Herald Journal. I just have a quick question for him.”
Her: “What question do you have?”
Me: “A question about something.” (OK, I’ll admit to being a bit obnoxious here.)
Her: “A question about something? Well, I know I’m supposed to get information before I transfer you back because he’s got meetings today. Do you want to let me know what it’s about or do you want to call back?”
Me: “OK, it is about ….” (Here I finally explained my purpose in full.)
Her: “Just one second.”
Canned music.
Her: “OK, are you still there?”
Me: “Yes.”
Her: “So he actually does have a gentleman in his office right now. Do you want some information from me?”
The receptionist then proceeded to give me all the information I needed for the story as well as granting me permission to quote her directly on the matter.
I got the story, so what’s my beef?
It is simply an issue of accessibility — and by extension, accountability. The city manager could have taken my phone number and called back when he had a moment, but that option wasn’t put on the table. Apparently he had meetings all day, and to hear my fellow news staff member tell it, he has meetings all day every day.
Sorry, I’m not buying it, and you shouldn’t buy it either if you ever try to engage a local government official and get repeated responses of this sort.
Since the receptionist did such a good job of explaining the situation I called about that day, I suggest we make her the city manager and offer her boss a job in the front office. She probably knows as much about public administration and does most of his work already anyway.
Speaking of government secretaries and their bosses, the only thing that irks me more than heavy call screening and inaccessibility is when the poor secretary is used to make outgoing calls, then patch-in the contacted party with the important man or woman in the big office. If you are too important and “busy” to dial your own darn phone, what’s next — using an underling to make your hair appointments, buy your spouse a birthday present, babysit your kids?
Of course, we all know improprieties of this sort do occur in government administrations big and small, and some officials actually think such taxpayer-funded personal service is due them because of their vital roles, busy schedules and high salaries. Not in this country.
OK, enough said.
But before closing, I should note that not all local government officials exhibit any of the aforementioned behaviors, and Cache Valley actually has many public servants who take that title seriously and go to great lengths to be responsive to the news media and citizenry. They even dial their own phones and open their own car doors.